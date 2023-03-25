Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Jurassic World Live Tour to rumble into Phoenix this summer

Mar 25, 2023, 5:00 AM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
(Jurassic World Live Tour Photo) (Jurassic World Live Tour Photo) (Jurassic World Live Tour Photo) (Jurassic World Live Tour Photo) (Jurassic World Live Tour Photo) (Jurassic World Live Tour Photo) (Jurassic World Live Tour Photo) (Jurassic World Live Tour Photo) (Jurassic World Live Tour Photo) (Jurassic World Live Tour Photo) (Jurassic World Live Tour Photo) (Jurassic World Live Tour Photo) (Jurassic World Live Tour Photo)

PHOENIX — There’s one event coming into the Valley this summer that’s sure to be dino-mite.

The Jurassic World Live Tour is bringing six shows to Phoenix’s Footprint Center scheduled for July 28-30, according to a press release.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 28.

Anyone interested can sign up for presale access at the Jurassic World Live Tour website.

Show times vary over the course of the weekend, but opening night kicks off at 7 p.m.

The arena will transform into the dense jungles of the “Jurassic Park” movie franchise’s Isla Nublar through projection and practical scenery, with 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, operated by animatronics and performers, according to the press release.

RELATED STORIES

Guests will even get to hear the easily-recognized musical score.

Fan favorite velociraptor Blue and a 40-footlong Tyrannosaurus rex will also be part of the production.

The price of admission includes access to a preshow experience. Guests will be able to see dinosaurs up close an hour before the big event and take photos of the gyrosphere and the Jurassic Jeep.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Arizona Wine Growers Association Photo)...
KTAR.com

Arizona wine festival coming to Steele Indian School Park this weekend

Award-winning wineries, musical acts, food trucks and artisans will congregate at Steel Indian School Park in Phoenix on Saturday.
1 day ago
Expert skateboarder Di'Orr Greenwood, an artist born and raised in the Navajo Nation in Arizona and...
Associated Press

Indigenous skateboard art featured on new stamps unveiled at Phoenix skate park

The Postal Service unveiled the “Art of the Skateboard" stamps at a Phoenix skate park, featuring designs from Indigenous artists.
1 day ago
(Mark Taylor Photo)...
KTAR.com

New luxury townhomes available for lease in north Phoenix

BB Living at Union Park offers three- and four-bedroom detached townhomes available for lease in Deer Valley.
1 day ago
(Good Life Festival Photo)...
KTAR.com

Kansas, Kenny Loggins headline weekend festival in Queen Creek

A variety of rock and roll mainstays will take the stage this weekend during the Shea Homes Good Life Festival at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek.
1 day ago
(Facebook Photo/Avondale AZ Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Missing Avondale woman found dead in hotel in Mexico

An Avondale woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert was found dead in central Mexico, authorities said.
1 day ago
(Banner Health Photos)...
Kevin Stone

Valley snakebite victim receives historic treatment while being airlifted

For the first time in Arizona, a snakebite victim recently received antivenom outside of a hospital setting.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Jurassic World Live Tour to rumble into Phoenix this summer