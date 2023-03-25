PHOENIX — There’s one event coming into the Valley this summer that’s sure to be dino-mite.

The Jurassic World Live Tour is bringing six shows to Phoenix’s Footprint Center scheduled for July 28-30, according to a press release.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 28.

Anyone interested can sign up for presale access at the Jurassic World Live Tour website.

Show times vary over the course of the weekend, but opening night kicks off at 7 p.m.

The arena will transform into the dense jungles of the “Jurassic Park” movie franchise’s Isla Nublar through projection and practical scenery, with 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, operated by animatronics and performers, according to the press release.

Guests will even get to hear the easily-recognized musical score.

Fan favorite velociraptor Blue and a 40-footlong Tyrannosaurus rex will also be part of the production.

The price of admission includes access to a preshow experience. Guests will be able to see dinosaurs up close an hour before the big event and take photos of the gyrosphere and the Jurassic Jeep.

