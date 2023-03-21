3 homicide victims found in neighborhood near South Mountain in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The bodies of three homicide victims were found in a neighborhood near South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.

At around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said there was no risk to the community.

Traffic was being restricted in the area near 16th Street and Dobbins Road, north of South Mountain, while the scene was under investigation.

ABC15 reported that three people were found dead at a home in the neighborhood.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

