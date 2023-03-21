Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 child, 2 adults found dead in residence near South Mountain in Phoenix

Mar 21, 2023, 1:03 PM | Updated: 9:31 pm
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The bodies of a child and two adults were found in a home near South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers were called to do a welfare check at a residence near 16th Street and Dobbins Road at about 10:50 a.m. and located two adults and one child with gunshot wounds, Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said during a press conference.

An adult and a child were found in the backyard and the other adult was found in the residence, Bower added.

No suspects were outstanding and there was no risk to the community, Bower said.

Identification of the victims was pending next of kin notification.

Traffic was being restricted in the area near 16th Street and Dobbins Road, north of South Mountain, while the scene was under investigation.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the case.

No other details were immediately available.

