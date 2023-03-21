Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lawyer: 29-year-old who posed as teen student was lonely

Mar 21, 2023, 12:28 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A 29-year-old woman accused of using false documents to enroll as a New Jersey high school student and attend some classes over a four-day period did so because she was lonely and longed to return to her days with friends in school, her lawyer said.

The woman pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of providing a false government document. Her lawyer said she knows she made a mistake and has applied to enter a pretrial intervention program that eventually could lead to the charge being dismissed. She’s due back in court in May.

The woman is a South Korean citizen who came to the United States by herself when she was 16 to attend a private boarding school, the lawyer said. She later graduated from Rutgers University in 2019.

The lawyer said his client had no nefarious intentions when she enrolled at New Brunswick High School in January. She was just seeking to return to “a place of safety and welcoming and an environment that she looks back on fondly,” he said.

Authorities have said the woman got the phone numbers of students who helped her find her way through the school and continued to text some of them days after her ruse was discovered. She was barred from entering school grounds in the district, and officials have advised students to not have any contact with her.

The woman provided district officials with a false birth certificate when she enrolled, officials have said. The district has nearly 10,000 students.

United States News

Associated Press

Nevada to add gas plant as drought threatens power grids

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Utility regulators in Nevada gave the state’s largest power provider clearance to start work on a $333 million project to build a natural gas plant in the state for the first time in nearly 15 years, signaling yet another consequence of the extreme drought conditions in the southwestern U.S. The two […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., March 6, 20...
Associated Press

Judge says no death penalty for mom in triple murder case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiracy and murder in connection with the deaths of her two children and her new husband’s late wife will no longer face the death penalty, a judge ruled Tuesday. Lori Vallow Daybell is scheduled to stand trial starting April 3. Both she and Chad Daybell — her […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Oklahoma court OK’s abortion to preserve mother’s life

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A divided Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a portion of the state’s near total ban on abortion, ruling women have a right to abortion when pregnancy risks their health, not just in a medical emergency. It was a narrow win for abortion rights advocates since the U.S. Supreme Court s […]
14 hours ago
FILE - This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Mue...
Associated Press

Missouri man dubbed ‘Package Killer’ admits to 2 murders

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man dubbed the “Package Killer” for his method of disposing bodies received two life sentences Tuesday after admitting to killing two women in the St. Louis area more than 30 years ago. Gary Muehlberg, 74, has now pleaded guilty to killing three women and faces a hearing next week […]
14 hours ago
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House C...
Associated Press

Puzzling highway death part of West Virginia police probe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man who died after struggling with law enforcement on a West Virginia interstate was hit by a trooper’s Taser, a police official said Tuesday in disclosing new details of one of a series of incidents that prompted Gov. Jim Justice to order a sweeping investigation of State Police. State Police […]
14 hours ago
(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here's what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Lawyer: 29-year-old who posed as teen student was lonely