ARIZONA NEWS

Residents near Sedona evacuated due to latest round of storms, flooding

Mar 21, 2023, 3:04 PM | Updated: 5:46 pm
(Facebook Photo/YCSO)
PHOENIX — Residents in communities near Sedona were evacuated Tuesday as storms brought flooding to the area for the second time in as many weeks.

The Rimrock and Lake Montezuma areas along Wet Beaver Creek and low-lying residents along West Clear Creek in Verde Lakes were put into a “GO” status around 2:15 p.m.

A “GO” status indicates the danger in the area is imminent and life-threatening.

An evacuation center was set up at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation, located at 395 S. Main Street.

Sedona was under a flood watch and flood advisory until Wednesday at 11 p.m. with heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 40 mph in the forecast.

Part of State Route 89A, and other highways, were closed in northern Arizona due to rock slides, disabled vehicles and other adverse weather conditions.

Other nearby areas could be the next evacuated.

Residents living near Oak Creek were in “SET” status Tuesday afternoon, one step from “GO.”

The following streets and areas could be affected by a “GO” status change:

  • Newcastle Lane
  • Blackhawk Lane
  • Trails End
  • Copper Cliffs
  • Sycamore Road
  • The villas at Poco Diablo
  • Center for the New Age
  • Oak Creek Mobilodge
  • Rancho Sedona RV Park
  • Everything north of the RV park on Bear Wallow Lane

Some Sedona-area residents were evacuated last week for about a day due to flooding from snowmelt at higher elevations and also rain.

Oak Creek was nearing a flood stage level of 14 feet Wednesday evening, but weather officials said water had receded to about 9 feet by 4 a.m. Thursday.

