More evacuation orders issued for flooding in Sedona, Cottonwood areas

PHOENIX — More evacuation orders were issued in northern Arizona on Wednesday morning for flooding caused by rainfall and snowmelt.

Authorities said rising floodwaters are making some neighborhoods in the Sedona and Cottonwood areas unsafe.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office sent a “GO” message, indicating imminent danger, for the Cottonwood area along the Verde River south of State Route 89A.

In Sedona, evacuations were ordered Wednesday morning for homes around Oak Creek in the following areas:

Trails End Road

Trails End Lane

Blackhawk Lane

Newcastle Lane

Oak Creek Mobilodge

Copper Cliffs Drive

Copper Cliffs Lane

Sycamore Road

Villas at Poco Diablo Resort

Center for the New Age

Rancho Sedona RV park and houses north of the RV park on Bear Wallow Lane

An evacuation center was set up at the community center in Camp Verde (395 S. Main St.) for residents in the region who have been displaced.

It was the second consecutive day evacuation orders were issued in the Sedona area. Residents in the Rimrock and Lake Montezuma areas along Wet Beaver Creek were told to evacuate or move to higher ground on Tuesday afternoon.

State Route 89A was closed in both directions from mileposts 375 to 398 between Sedona and Flagstaff because of rock slides and adverse weather conditions, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

