Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Tennessee law prevents local bans on natural gas stoves

Mar 21, 2023, 9:44 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that says local governments can’t ban gas stoves, even though no current city in Tennessee is currently pursuing such actions.

The legislation was introduced amid fears from earlier this year that the Biden administration was considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves due to growing health concerns over the appliances. While the White House has said President Joe Biden would not support a ban, a Consumer Product Safety Commission official sparked suspicion when he said “any option is on the table” when it came to regulating gas stoves.

Under the legislation Lee approved last week, local governments cannot regulate the “type of source of energy” delivered to customers for utility service connection or appliances. The legislation went into effect immediately after receiving strong support inside the GOP-dominated Tennessee Statehouse.

“There’s been some conversation at the federal level at looking at discontinuing appliances that run off natural gas,” Republican Sen. Page Walley said last month while explaining the need for his bill. “If we as citizens want to continue to have natural gas appliances then we can continue to do that no matter if a federal agency advises against that.”

There is good evidence that gas stoves emit harmful levels of oxides of nitrogen, which is known to cause asthma, Dr. Aaron Bernstein, interim director of the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told The Associated Press in January.

Research has found that gas stoves in California are leaking cancer-causing benzene, while another study has determined that gas stoves in the U.S. are contributing to global warming by putting 2.6 million tons (2.4 million metric tons) of methane in the air every year even when turned off.

“It’s important for us that our state law is clear that we’re going to offer consumers choices,” Walley added.

Across the country, local governments — largely in Democratic-leaning states — have begun phasing out gas appliances to help cut climate pollution. Yet some Republican-controlled states are responding by prohibiting cities and counties from placing limits on energy options.

United States News

Associated Press

Nevada to add gas plant as drought threatens power grids

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Utility regulators in Nevada gave the state’s largest power provider clearance to start work on a $333 million project to build a natural gas plant in the state for the first time in nearly 15 years, signaling yet another consequence of the extreme drought conditions in the southwestern U.S. The two […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., March 6, 20...
Associated Press

Judge says no death penalty for mom in triple murder case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiracy and murder in connection with the deaths of her two children and her new husband’s late wife will no longer face the death penalty, a judge ruled Tuesday. Lori Vallow Daybell is scheduled to stand trial starting April 3. Both she and Chad Daybell — her […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Oklahoma court OK’s abortion to preserve mother’s life

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A divided Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a portion of the state’s near total ban on abortion, ruling women have a right to abortion when pregnancy risks their health, not just in a medical emergency. It was a narrow win for abortion rights advocates since the U.S. Supreme Court s […]
14 hours ago
FILE - This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Mue...
Associated Press

Missouri man dubbed ‘Package Killer’ admits to 2 murders

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man dubbed the “Package Killer” for his method of disposing bodies received two life sentences Tuesday after admitting to killing two women in the St. Louis area more than 30 years ago. Gary Muehlberg, 74, has now pleaded guilty to killing three women and faces a hearing next week […]
14 hours ago
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House C...
Associated Press

Puzzling highway death part of West Virginia police probe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man who died after struggling with law enforcement on a West Virginia interstate was hit by a trooper’s Taser, a police official said Tuesday in disclosing new details of one of a series of incidents that prompted Gov. Jim Justice to order a sweeping investigation of State Police. State Police […]
14 hours ago
(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here's what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
Tennessee law prevents local bans on natural gas stoves