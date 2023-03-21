PHOENIX — Get in touch with nature this weekend when the Arizona Game and Fish Department hosts its annual outdoor expo in north Phoenix.

The free event will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility, located off Interstate 17 near the Carefree Highway.

Hours for the event, which also has free parking, are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re not aware of any other free event that combines conservation, recreation and industry into such a welcoming environment for the public,” AZGFD Director Ty Gray said in a press release.

An auction portion will see antlers, hides, skulls, mounts and taxidermy available for individual purchase, by the pound or through a silent auction.

The items were acquired through law enforcement investigations, vehicle collisions and donations. Rules and procedures will be posted online.

Attendees will also be able to visit with over 150 exhibitors and participate in fishing and hunting experiences.

“This is where people can find plenty of hands-on activities, see educational exhibits, presentations, test and purchase the latest equipment and products, and connect with social organizations that can provide countless ‘next step’ experiences to support their outdoor passions,” Gray said.

Those who reserve a spot will be entered to win a prize pack that includes a 75-quarter cooler, clean ice bag, cooler basket, various clothing items and more.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.