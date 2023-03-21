Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

‘Succession’ star Sarah Snook pregnant with 1st child

Mar 21, 2023, 8:30 AM
Sarah Snook attends the premiere of HBO's "Succession" season four at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Mon...
Sarah Snook attends the premiere of HBO's "Succession" season four at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — “Succession” star Sarah Snook had a surprise reveal at the show’s season four premiere — she is pregnant with her first child.

Snook proudly showed off her baby bump in New York at Monday’s premiere, which was attended by fellow stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Matthew MacFadyen, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck.

Snook’s pregnancy is the latest surprise for “Succession” fans, who learned in February from series creator Jesse Armstrong that the show’s fourth season would be its last.

“Succession” follows a wealthy family that owns a major media conglomerate and struggles to maintain its power. It stars Cox as the Roy family patriarch and Snook plays his lone daughter among the children conniving to succeed their father as the company’s leader.

Snook married actor-comedian Dave Lawson in 2021.

“Succession” has won 13 Emmy Awards so far, including several for Armstrong for writing and two drama series awards. Its final season premieres on March 26.

United States News

Mayor Frank Hibbard speaks to the public during a city council meeting at the Clearwater Main Libra...
Associated Press

Florida mayor resigns over fund distribution concerns

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mayor turned in his resignation during a tense budget meeting and said he made the quick decision due to concerns over the direction his colleagues were taking with city funds. Clearwater’s Mayor Frank Hibbard called for a five-minute recess Monday and made the announcement afterward. Before the recess, the […]
9 hours ago
This March 15, 2023, photo provided by Jessica Damiano shows ornamental grasses left standing in he...
Associated Press

Itching to start spring garden cleanup? Not so fast!

When the blare of the year’s first leaf blower awakened me one morning last week, I realized spring cleanup had commenced — no matter that March could still roar like a lion here in my Long Island, New York, neighborhood. It stands to reason that professional landscapers cannot logistically clear all of their clients’ properties […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York, Tuesd...
Associated Press

What to know about Alvin Bragg, Manhattan district attorney

A New York grand jury steering the case. Alvin Bragg’s decision to convene the grand jury early this year could lead to the first criminal charge against a former U.S. president. Here’s what you need to know about Bragg: WHO IS THE MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY? Alvin Bragg became Manhattan’s first Black district attorney in 2022, […]
9 hours ago
In this Jan. 8, 2015, photo, Jaap van Zweden conducts the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in Dallas. Jaap...
Associated Press

Van Zweden to end NY Philharmonic tenure with Mahler’s 2nd

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaap van Zweden will conduct Mahler’s Second Symphony in his farewell concerts as the New York Philharmonic’s music director from June 6-8, 2024, ending a season that will spotlight the 100th anniversary of the orchestra’s Young People’s Concerts. Van Zweden succeeded Alan Gilbert as music director in the 2018-19 season and […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Tom Hanks arrives at the Governors Awards on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Fairmont Century Pl...
Associated Press

Tom Hanks named Harvard’s 2023 commencement speaker

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Two-time Academy Award winning actor Tom Hanks was named the principal speaker at Harvard’s commencement on May 25, the Ivy League university announced Tuesday. Hanks, 66, has appeared in almost 100 films. Nominated for an Oscar six times, he won best actor for “Philadelphia” in 1993 and “Forrest Gump” the following […]
9 hours ago
(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here's what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
‘Succession’ star Sarah Snook pregnant with 1st child