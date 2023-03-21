Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Florida mayor resigns over fund distribution concerns

Mar 21, 2023, 8:25 AM
Mayor Frank Hibbard speaks to the public during a city council meeting at the Clearwater Main Libra...
Mayor Frank Hibbard speaks to the public during a city council meeting at the Clearwater Main Library on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla. Hibbard turned in his resignation during a tense budget meeting, Monday, March 20, and said he made the quick decision due to concerns over the direction his colleagues were taking with city funds. (Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mayor turned in his resignation during a tense budget meeting and said he made the quick decision due to concerns over the direction his colleagues were taking with city funds.

Clearwater’s Mayor Frank Hibbard called for a five-minute recess Monday and made the announcement afterward. Before the recess, the council had been discussing how to pay for a $250 million shortfall for about 30 projects, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Hibbard had pushed back against spending $90 million for a new city hall and municipal services complex while his four colleagues said was their top priority for the city of Clearwater, which has a population of about 116,000 people and is 23 miles (37 kilometers) from Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

He called his resignation one of the toughest decisions he’s had to make.

“I’m not a quitter, but I’m not the right leader for this council anymore and I’m concerned where the city is going, because this is simple math and we’re not doing very well on the test,” Hibbard said.

Council member Kathleen Beckman’s mouth was agape as Hibbard spoke. She then reconvened the budget workshop and urged her colleagues to carry on despite being “shell-shocked,” the Times reported.

After leaving the meeting, Hibbard told the Times he made the decision on the spot.

He called his wife, Teresa, who he said asked if he could live with the decision. “I’m not going to have a choice,” he told the newspaper when asked the same question.

“This is so out of character for me … I don’t do things lightly,” Hibbard said. “I don’t want to criticize the council, but it’s an overall vision for where the city is going and being fiscally responsible. We talk about affordability and everything else, but we’re not doing the things that continue to keep a cap on costs.”

Hibbard was in the last year of his four-year term, and had already announced he would not seek reelection. He had previously served as mayor from 2004 to 2012, and took office again in March 2020, just as the global pandemic was beginning.

After the budget meeting, the city’s attorney told the council he wanted to speak with Hibbard to confirm his intentions before they discussed replacing him.

By that time, Hibbard had already cleared out his office.

United States News

This March 15, 2023, photo provided by Jessica Damiano shows ornamental grasses left standing in he...
Associated Press

Itching to start spring garden cleanup? Not so fast!

When the blare of the year’s first leaf blower awakened me one morning last week, I realized spring cleanup had commenced — no matter that March could still roar like a lion here in my Long Island, New York, neighborhood. It stands to reason that professional landscapers cannot logistically clear all of their clients’ properties […]
8 hours ago
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York, Tuesd...
Associated Press

What to know about Alvin Bragg, Manhattan district attorney

A New York grand jury steering the case. Alvin Bragg’s decision to convene the grand jury early this year could lead to the first criminal charge against a former U.S. president. Here’s what you need to know about Bragg: WHO IS THE MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY? Alvin Bragg became Manhattan’s first Black district attorney in 2022, […]
8 hours ago
In this Jan. 8, 2015, photo, Jaap van Zweden conducts the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in Dallas. Jaap...
Associated Press

Van Zweden to end NY Philharmonic tenure with Mahler’s 2nd

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaap van Zweden will conduct Mahler’s Second Symphony in his farewell concerts as the New York Philharmonic’s music director from June 6-8, 2024, ending a season that will spotlight the 100th anniversary of the orchestra’s Young People’s Concerts. Van Zweden succeeded Alan Gilbert as music director in the 2018-19 season and […]
8 hours ago
FILE - Tom Hanks arrives at the Governors Awards on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Fairmont Century Pl...
Associated Press

Tom Hanks named Harvard’s 2023 commencement speaker

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Two-time Academy Award winning actor Tom Hanks was named the principal speaker at Harvard’s commencement on May 25, the Ivy League university announced Tuesday. Hanks, 66, has appeared in almost 100 films. Nominated for an Oscar six times, he won best actor for “Philadelphia” in 1993 and “Forrest Gump” the following […]
8 hours ago
Associated Press

Missouri Senate endorses transgender health restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate gave initial approval Tuesday to a pair of bills that would temporarily prohibit gender transitioning health care treatments for minors and restrict them from competing in sports. The Senate votes came after an all-night session and only after Republican supporters agreed to several provisions they described as […]
8 hours ago
(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here's what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Florida mayor resigns over fund distribution concerns