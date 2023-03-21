Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Tennessee House OKs narrow abortion exemption bill

Mar 20, 2023, 6:17 PM | Updated: 6:26 pm
FILE - The Tennessee state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., is shown on Jan. 8, 2020. Tennessee Republi...
FILE - The Tennessee state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., is shown on Jan. 8, 2020. Tennessee Republican lawmakers on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, advanced legislation that would prevent transgender people from changing their driver's licenses and birth certificates, a move that officials warn could cost the state millions in federal funding. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant House on Monday advanced legislation that would add a narrow exemption to the state’s strict abortion ban, despite concerns raised by Democrats and medical experts that the bill does not go far enough to protect doctors and pregnant patients.

The legislation was drastically reworked from its original version that was introduced just last month after Tennessee’s influential anti-abortion lobbying group came out in opposition. Tennessee Right to Life warned that could face political retribution for voting on a bill that would have allowed doctors to provide abortions based on their “good-faith judgement.”

Instead, the legislation advanced Monday allows doctors to use a “reasonable medical judgment” when determining an abortion is necessary to prevent the death of a pregnant patient or to spare her from the irreversible, severe impairment of a major bodily function. Some doctors argue that is a harsher legal standard.

“This bill provides better clarity and returns to normal judicial system practice – innocent until proven guilty,” said Republican Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes, the bill’s sponsor. “It protects the life of the mother and the life of the baby.”

The final vote split the Democratic caucus, while only two Republicans voted against it.

Republicans voted down several Democratic amendments to add more protections for doctors and women, including one to make exceptions for pregnant victims of rape and incest, while making criminal abortion a misdemeanor instead of a felony. Another would have provided the rape and incest exception just for minors whose pregnancies are at 22 weeks or fewer.

Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson said the bill as passed sets up a “dangerous relationship” in which the doctor’s risk decreases as the woman’s risk increases.

“How close to death must their patient be for them to avoid criminal prosecution?” Johnson said. “That’s something that I don’t think we should be asking women to test.”

The bill must now go to the Senate before it can head to Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature.

Currently, Tennessee has no explicit exemptions under it’s so-called “trigger law,” which wasn’t allowed to go into effect until after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Instead the law includes an “affirmative defense” for doctors, meaning that the burden is on the physician to prove that an abortion was medically necessary — instead of requiring the state to prove the opposite.

The latest bill advancing through the Tennessee Statehouse removes the affirmative defense for doctors and adds in language that doctors may provide abortion services for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages. However, it does not include the previous version’s inclusion of “medically futile pregnancies” and lethal fetal anomalies as approved reasons for physicians to provide an abortion. Instead, it allows doctors to use “reasonable medical judgment” to determine if an abortion is necessary.

There is no exception for rape and incest.

The governor, Senate Speaker Randy McNally and other top GOP leaders have long defended Tennessee’s abortion ban — arguing that they believe that women are still protected under the law and that no doctor has faced felony charges ever since it went into effect. Nevertheless, a growing group of Republican lawmakers have begun voicing support for an explicit exemption. Yet that effort inside the Republican-controlled Statehouse has faced resistance as lawmakers remain skeptical of softening one of the harshest abortion bans in the United States.

Nationally, attempts to loosen strict abortion bans in Republican-led states have popped up in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia, according to the Guttmacher Institute research group that supports abortion rights. Many of the bills are backed by Democratic lawmakers, but a handful are being pushed by Republicans.

United States News

FILE - Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon gives the State of the State address to the Wyoming Legislature on ...
Associated Press

New law has Wyoming at forefront of abortion pill bans

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has pushed to the front of state efforts to prohibit the most common type of abortion by instituting the nation’s first explicit ban on pills that terminate pregnancies. In many states women can get abortion pills prescribed online and delivered to their homes. The ease and availability of pills have […]
18 hours ago
The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people in seven western states. (Photo by Jus...
Associated Press

Supreme Court appears split in Navajo Nation water rights case

The Supreme Court appears to be split in a dispute between the federal government and the Navajo Nation over water from the Colorado River.
18 hours ago
This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two missing...
Associated Press

Twp missing Florida boaters found dead in lake near Legoland

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they recovered the bodies of two boaters Monday afternoon, nearly two days after they went missing following an accident on a central Florida lake near the Legoland theme park. The bodies of Orlando Ortiz, 30, of Winter Haven, and Jeffrey Marrero, 34, of Auburndale, were located in Lake […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student said she has had four surgeries and is going through a challenging recovery. Speaking publicly for the first time since the Jan. 6 shooting, first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner said during an exclusive interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that she […]
18 hours ago
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...
Associated Press

Trump indictment would be unprecedented moment in nation’s history

An indictment of Trump, who is seeking the White House again in 2024, would be an unprecedented moment in American history.
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Top 10 historic Sierra snow seasons

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Here is a list of the Top 10 Sierra winters with the most snow in the 77 years since the UC-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab started keeping records in 1946 northwest of Lake Tahoe near Donner Pass at Soda Springs, California: TOP TEN HISTORIC SIERRA SNOW SEASONS 1951-52 — 812 inches […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
Tennessee House OKs narrow abortion exemption bill