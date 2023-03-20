Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DeSantis to get 5th Supreme Court pick as Polston retires

Mar 20, 2023, 2:19 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ already strong stamp on the Florida Supreme Court will be even greater for years to come after Justice Ricky Polston retires at the end of this month.

DeSantis will have appointed five of the court’s seven justices when he replaces Polston, who sent DeSantis a three-sentence letter Monday announcing his resignation. He didn’t give a reason for his decision.

Polston, 67, has been one of the court’s most conservative justices since being appointed by then-Republican Gov. Charlie Crist in 2008. Crist has since become a Democrat, and was criticized by other Democrats while while running for governor last year for appointing Polston to the court.

Having five appointees on the court will be a critical fact as DeSantis faces court challenges to a number of laws enacted by his administration, including new abortion restrictions and restrictions on how race and gender issues can be taught in schools.

This year the Legislature is expected to pass bills banning abortions after six weeks, expanding gun rights and restricting the use of pronouns in schools if they differ from the gender a person was assigned at birth. Those and other bills could spur more legal challenges.

United States News

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...
Associated Press

Trump indictment would be unprecedented moment in nation’s history

An indictment of Trump, who is seeking the White House again in 2024, would be an unprecedented moment in American history.
17 hours ago
FILE - The Weston Dam holds back the Kennebec River on Sept. 14, 2021, in Skowhegan, Maine. The fed...
Associated Press

Last wild Atlantic salmon can survive Maine dams, feds say

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government ruled Monday that the last wild Atlantic salmon in the country can coexist with hydroelectric dams on a Maine river, dealing a blow to environmentalists who have long sought to remove the dams. The salmon, once abundant in the U.S., now return to only a few Maine rivers. […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge delays next week’s execution of Texas death row inmate

HOUSTON (AP) — Next week’s scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate who was convicted in the killing of another prisoner was delayed by a judge. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, had been set to be executed March 29 for the July 1997 strangling death of another inmate, Gary Dickerson, at the Telford state prison, […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Police: Arrest made in theft of funeral van containing body

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with the theft last January of a funeral home van containing a body, saying he faces charges of abuse of a corpse and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. The van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home in Rockport, Illinois, […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Wyoming bans transgender youth from girls’ sports teams

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has become the 19th state to ban transgender athletes from playing on girls or women’s sports teams after the Republican governor opted not to veto the legislation. Gov. Mark Gordon allowed the bill to become law without his signature Friday, saying he supports and agrees with the overall goal of […]
17 hours ago
Iona head coach Rick Pitino calls out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game aga...
Associated Press

AP source: Rick Pitino accepts coaching job at St. John’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Pitino is set to become the new men’s basketball coach at St. John’s, according to a person familiar with the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the school had not yet made the announcement. Pitino is expected to be formally introduced by […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
DeSantis to get 5th Supreme Court pick as Polston retires