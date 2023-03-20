Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Last wild Atlantic salmon can survive Maine dams, feds say

Mar 20, 2023, 2:17 PM
FILE - The Weston Dam holds back the Kennebec River on Sept. 14, 2021, in Skowhegan, Maine. The fed...
FILE - The Weston Dam holds back the Kennebec River on Sept. 14, 2021, in Skowhegan, Maine. The federal government ruled Monday, March 20, 2023, that the last wild Atlantic salmon in the country can coexist with dams on a Maine river, dealing a blow to environmentalists who have long sought to remove them. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government ruled Monday that the last wild Atlantic salmon in the country can coexist with hydroelectric dams on a Maine river, dealing a blow to environmentalists who have long sought to remove the dams.

The salmon, once abundant in the U.S., now return to only a few Maine rivers. One is the Kennebec River, dammed by Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday that the dams are not likely to jeopardize the continued existence of the salmon if conservation measures are taken.

Conservation measures along Brookfield’s four Kennebec dams are designed to improve fish passages and will require an investment of more than $100 million by Brookfield, NOAA said. The dam upgrades would allow the salmon to swim up the Kennebec from the Atlantic Ocean to freshwater inland habitats for the first time since the construction of the dams in the 19th century, the agency said.

The agency reviewed the dams because Brookfield is seeking to relicense one of them and amend the licenses for three others, said NOAA spokesperson Allison Ferreira. NOAA said in a statement that it will “oversee an extensive monitoring program to ensure that the dams meet the expectations of improved fish passage in the Kennebec River.”

NOAA’s opinion “is an important milestone in ensuring that these facilities can continue to support Maine’s clean energy future and traditional industries along the lower Kennebec River,” said David Heidrich, a spokesperson for Brookfield.

However, environmental groups said the dams threaten extinction of the salmon, and NOAA’s ruling is shortsighted. They also said the dams endanger other vulnerable species of fish, such as sturgeon.

The dams’ negative impacts on salmon are a violation of the Endangered Species Act, said the Kennebec Coalition, an alliance of several environmental groups supporting dam removal, in a statement. They argue that in addition to blocking access to key spawning habitat, the dams also create hazardous conditions for this fish.

“Removal of these dams provides the best chance to prevent Atlantic salmon from becoming extinct, while also continuing the restoration of a vibrant, healthy Kennebec River,” the statement said.

Atlantic salmon populations in the U.S. fell according to NOAA. They’ve been listed under the Endangered Species Act for over two decades.

Conservationists and Native American tribes have for years made the case that Brookfield has not fulfilled its obligations to protect the remaining salmon.

United States News

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...
Associated Press

Trump indictment would be unprecedented moment in nation’s history

An indictment of Trump, who is seeking the White House again in 2024, would be an unprecedented moment in American history.
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge delays next week’s execution of Texas death row inmate

HOUSTON (AP) — Next week’s scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate who was convicted in the killing of another prisoner was delayed by a judge. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, had been set to be executed March 29 for the July 1997 strangling death of another inmate, Gary Dickerson, at the Telford state prison, […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Police: Arrest made in theft of funeral van containing body

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with the theft last January of a funeral home van containing a body, saying he faces charges of abuse of a corpse and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. The van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home in Rockport, Illinois, […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Wyoming bans transgender youth from girls’ sports teams

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has become the 19th state to ban transgender athletes from playing on girls or women’s sports teams after the Republican governor opted not to veto the legislation. Gov. Mark Gordon allowed the bill to become law without his signature Friday, saying he supports and agrees with the overall goal of […]
17 hours ago
Iona head coach Rick Pitino calls out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game aga...
Associated Press

AP source: Rick Pitino accepts coaching job at St. John’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Pitino is set to become the new men’s basketball coach at St. John’s, according to a person familiar with the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the school had not yet made the announcement. Pitino is expected to be formally introduced by […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license

The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license or permit and may have fallen asleep or become distracted before the SUV veered off a New York parkway, officials said Monday. The car continued straight at a curve on the highway and struck a boulder and then […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Last wild Atlantic salmon can survive Maine dams, feds say