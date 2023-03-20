Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Police: Arrest made in theft of funeral van containing body

Mar 20, 2023, 1:49 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with the theft last January of a funeral home van containing a body, saying he faces charges of abuse of a corpse and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

The van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home in Rockport, Illinois, was stolen from that location on Jan. 21, and found behind a vacant Chicago home on Jan. 23 with the body inside, officials have said.

The 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Green Bay. He had been charged in late January but had been at large. WLS-TV quotes Rockford police as saying police in Wisconsin took the man into custody after a traffic stop.

The body of a 47-year-old man that had been in the van was recovered Jan. 23 behind a vacant home on Chicago’s South Side, Rockford police have said. The body was returned to Rockford by a coroner’s office.

United States News

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...
Associated Press

Trump indictment would be unprecedented moment in nation’s history

An indictment of Trump, who is seeking the White House again in 2024, would be an unprecedented moment in American history.
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Wyoming bans transgender youth from girls’ sports teams

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has become the 19th state to ban transgender athletes from playing on girls or women’s sports teams after the Republican governor opted not to veto the legislation. Gov. Mark Gordon allowed the bill to become law without his signature Friday, saying he supports and agrees with the overall goal of […]
17 hours ago
Iona head coach Rick Pitino calls out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game aga...
Associated Press

AP source: Rick Pitino accepts coaching job at St. John’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Pitino is set to become the new men’s basketball coach at St. John’s, according to a person familiar with the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the school had not yet made the announcement. Pitino is expected to be formally introduced by […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license

The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license or permit and may have fallen asleep or become distracted before the SUV veered off a New York highway, officials said Monday. The car continued straight at a curve on the highway and struck a boulder and then […]
17 hours ago
FILE - In this photograph provided by attorney Ela Matthews, David Boniface, Nissage Martyr and Jud...
Associated Press

Attorneys make divergent closings in trial of Haitian mayor

BOSTON (AP) — An attorney for three Haitian men who claimed in a U.S. lawsuit that the former mayor of their small hometown subjected his political opponents to violence and terror called the defendant “a small, petty tyrant” during closing arguments Monday. But an attorney for the defendant spent his time poking holes in the […]
17 hours ago
In this undated photo provided by Aurora Police Department is James Craig. Investigators say the Co...
Associated Press

Police: Dentist used rush order cyanide to poison wife

DENVER (AP) — Investigators say a Colorado dentist intent on killing his wife put poison in her protein shakes before finally succeeding with a rush order dose of potassium cyanide powder he said he needed to perform surgery. As Angela Craig languished in the hospital with doctors unable to figure out what was wrong with […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Police: Arrest made in theft of funeral van containing body