Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

$9.25 million settlement announced in 2020 protest lawsuits

Mar 20, 2023, 11:34 AM | Updated: 4:34 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials announced a $9.25 million settlement Monday with hundreds of people over several lawsuits challenging the police response to the protests and civil disorder in 2020 after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Officials said the money will be distributed among 343 plaintiffs in connection with police actions during the protests that erupted in west Philadelphia and along Interstate 676 in the city center that spring. In addition, a grant will provide $500,000 to $600,000 for mental health counseling for west Philadelphia residents.

Videos of Philadelphia police firing tear gas on June 1, 2020, at dozens of protesters trapped on I-676 by SWAT team officers on both sides — many unable to retreat to an on-ramp and clambering to get up a steep embankment and over a concrete wall and fence — were spread widely on social media.

Attorneys suing over events the day before in and around a west Philadelphia business corridor that is the heart of a predominantly Black neighborhood said witnesses reported residential communities turned into a war zone, with tanks traveling on side streets “chasing residents into their homes and indiscriminately firing canisters of tear gas at them.”

Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw faced harsh criticism in two audits of the planning and response to the protests, which included multiple clashes, the burning of police cars and instances of opportunistic thefts and vandalism in business districts. One review cited failures in planning that researchers said led to short staffing, emotional responses from officers and sometimes excessive uses of force.

Kinney told WCAU-TV he hoped the settlement would “continue the healing process” following the pandemic, racial injustice, civil unrest and Donald Trump’s presidency.

“We’ve been through the wringer, and if this can bring us to a point where we can continue to heal, it’s worth it,” Kinney said.

Outlaw on Monday called the mass demonstrations in Philadelphia and across the nation following Floyd’s death “unprecedented in scope” but said her department was “a learning organization.”

“Along with city, state, and community stakeholders, we will continue to work non-stop towards improving what we as police do to protect the First Amendment rights of protestors, keep our communities and officers safe, and to ultimately prove that we are committed to a higher standard,” Outlaw said in a statement.

Officials also said the city two years ago ended its participation in a federal program that allows distribution of surplus military equipment to state and local law enforcement agencies. Shortly afterward, all of the equipment received under that program was returned, a city spokesperson said.

“There should be no place for militarizing a police department that is supposed to serve its citizens,” attorney Charles McLaurin of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund said Monday.

Some of the plaintiffs cited lingering injuries and health effects due to tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and the zip-ties used in their arrests. Many of the speakers said the settlement will not end their efforts and vowed to seek far-reaching reforms of police operations and conduct.

United States News

Associated Press

Idaho OKs veto-proof bill to allow execution by firing squad

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would allow Idaho to execute condemned inmates by firing squad is headed to the governor’s desk after passing the Legislature on Monday with a veto-proof majority. Firing squads will be used only if the state cannot obtain the drugs needed for lethal injections — but one death row […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

2 Illinois teens dead after sledding at Colorado ski resort

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — A community in Illinois is in mourning a day after two local teens were killed while sledding at a Colorado ski resort. Paula Crane, superintendent of the Prairie Central school district in Fairbury, confirmed Monday that two students from Prairie Central High School died in a “tragic accident.” She declined to […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Hiring signs are displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Jan. 13, 2023. Emp...
Associated Press

Pay transparency is spreading. Here’s what you need to know

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. employers are increasingly posting salary ranges for job openings, even in states where it’s not required by law, according to analysts with several major job search websites. Following new legislation in New York City, California, Washington, Colorado, and elsewhere, employers across the country are becoming more transparent about pay in […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

San Diego deputy faces DUI charge after car runs Navy gate

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty San Diego County deputy has been arrested on suspicion of driving past security at the main gate of a California Navy base while under the influence, prompting guards to open fire and the base to be put on lockdown briefly. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said Sgt. Michael Cruz […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three men were found guilty of first-degree murder on Monday in the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop while being robbed of $50,000. Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were also convicted of armed robbery by a […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Deputies fatally shoot woman suspected of domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman who was a suspect in a domestic violence incident, officials said. Shelby County deputies stopped a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Bartlett that matched the description of one involved in a domestic call in Fayette County earlier in the day, authorities said. “For reasons still […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
$9.25 million settlement announced in 2020 protest lawsuits