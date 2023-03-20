Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police release camera footage of shooting that left man holding knives dead

Mar 20, 2023, 4:12 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm
(Screenshot/Phoenix Police Department)...
(Screenshot/Phoenix Police Department)
(Screenshot/Phoenix Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Police released body camera footage on Monday of a shooting that left a man holding knives in each hand dead in Phoenix.

Officers responded to the area of 43rd and Southern avenues on March 6 to calls of multiple stabbings.

Police found an elderly woman on the ground in front of the residence with injuries. Just inside the door, officers saw Monica Castro covered in blood with her husband, Anthony Castro, kneeling behind her with two knives.

The Critical Incident Briefing video (WARNINGGraphic Content) of the incident showed two officers approach the front door and give commands to someone inside to get on the floor and stop moving.

An officer fired his rifle multiple times, striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the house, police said.

The scene inside is censored to redact personal identifying information, police said.

The elderly woman was transported to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, while Monica Castro died from her injuries at a hospital.

The Castros’ three children were found nearby uninjured, police said.

The officer who fired his weapon has approximately seven years of service with the department and is assigned to the Maryvale Estrella Mountain Precinct.

Investigations are underway to determine whether the actions of the officers are consistent with department policy.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will review the incident after the criminal investigation is complete.

Unedited versions of the footage are released to attorneys and the courts as evidence.

