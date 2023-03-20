Silver Alert issued for teenager who went missing in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a teenager who went missing in Phoenix.

Omarius Dayshaun Williams, 17, suffers from a cognitive delay that can cause him to become confused and easily lost, according to the alert.

Williams, who is 6 feet tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen near Van Buren Street and 17th Drive.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and white shoes and might be carrying a gray and black backpack.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts was asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6151 after hours.

