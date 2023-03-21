Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man pleads guilty to assaulting 2 Border Patrol agents in Arizona in 2022

Mar 21, 2023, 4:25 AM
(Facebook Photo/US Border Patrol, Tucson Sector)
(Facebook Photo/US Border Patrol, Tucson Sector)
PHOENIX — A Mexican citizen pleaded guilty last week to the assault of two Border Patrol agents in Arizona last year, authorities said.

Miguel Angel Acatzihua-Temoxtle, 26, faces up to 20 years in prison for assaulting a federal officer resulting in an injury and assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon during an incident on May 31, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

Acatzihua-Temoxtle tried evading law enforcement when he and several migrants were found by Border Patrol agents near Newfield, south of San Miguel, federal prosecutors said.

Acatzihua-Temoxtle fled up the side of a wash and kicked several large boulders toward the border patrol agents in an attempt to slow them down, authorities said.

After Acatzihua-Temoxtle was caught, he physically assaulted two of the agents and attempted to strangle one of them with his own lanyard.

Investigation of the case was conducted by Border Patrol.

Katie Hobbs and Alejandro Mayorkas...
