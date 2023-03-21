PHOENIX — A Mexican citizen pleaded guilty last week to the assault of two Border Patrol agents in Arizona last year, authorities said.

Miguel Angel Acatzihua-Temoxtle, 26, faces up to 20 years in prison for assaulting a federal officer resulting in an injury and assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon during an incident on May 31, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.

Acatzihua-Temoxtle tried evading law enforcement when he and several migrants were found by Border Patrol agents near Newfield, south of San Miguel, federal prosecutors said.

Acatzihua-Temoxtle fled up the side of a wash and kicked several large boulders toward the border patrol agents in an attempt to slow them down, authorities said.

After Acatzihua-Temoxtle was caught, he physically assaulted two of the agents and attempted to strangle one of them with his own lanyard.

Investigation of the case was conducted by Border Patrol.

