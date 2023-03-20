ARIZONA NEWS
Man dies after late-night stabbing outside Phoenix bank
Mar 20, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:03 am
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A man was fatally stabbed outside a west Phoenix bank late Sunday, authorities said.
Officers responded to a stabbing call at the BMO Bank on Indian School Road and 31st Avenue just before midnight, the Phoenix Police Department said.
They found a man in the parking lot with stab wounds. The victim, whose name was not released, died after being taken to a hospital.
No other details were made available.
Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.
