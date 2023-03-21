Banner Health announces plan to open Scottsdale hospital in 2026

PHOENIX — Banner Health announced Monday it plans to open a full-service hospital and cancer care center in the northeast Valley.

The 384,000-square-foot medical campus will be located on the southwest corner of Hayden Road and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway and is slated to open in 2026, according to a press release.

Banner Scottsdale Medical Center will be equipped with 106 longer-term beds and 20 beds for short-term observation stays across four levels, with a focus on cardiovascular, orthopedics and neuroscience programs.

The project is estimated to bring 1,000 health care-related jobs over the next five years and more than 2,500 jobs once it’s fully complete.

There will also be an adjacent medical office building that will house physician offices, specialty care and other clinical services, the release said.

“Our strategic growth plan is focused on convenience and access, with facilities close to home for our patients, members and their families,” Scott Nordlund, chief strategy and growth officer for Banner Health, said in the release.

“Scottsdale is a natural growth area for Banner, and we are committed to ensuring our patients and health plan members have care close to where they work or live when they want and need it.”

It’s the second Scottsdale medical center in the works for Banner Health.

Last April, construction began on a sports medicine center slated to open this year along Loop 101 at Indian Bend Road/Talking Stick Way on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land.

