Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Banner Health announces plan to open Scottsdale hospital in 2026

Mar 21, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Banner Health Photo)...
(Banner Health Photo)
(Banner Health Photo)
SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Banner Health announced Monday it plans to open a full-service hospital and cancer care center in the northeast Valley.

The 384,000-square-foot medical campus will be located on the southwest corner of Hayden Road and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway and is slated to open in 2026, according to a press release.

Banner Scottsdale Medical Center will be equipped with 106 longer-term beds and 20 beds for short-term observation stays across four levels, with a focus on cardiovascular, orthopedics and neuroscience programs.

The project is estimated to bring 1,000 health care-related jobs over the next five years and more than 2,500 jobs once it’s fully complete.

RELATED STORIES

There will also be an adjacent medical office building that will house physician offices, specialty care and other clinical services, the release said.

“Our strategic growth plan is focused on convenience and access, with facilities close to home for our patients, members and their families,” Scott Nordlund, chief strategy and growth officer for Banner Health, said in the release.

“Scottsdale is a natural growth area for Banner, and we are committed to ensuring our patients and health plan members have care close to where they work or live when they want and need it.”

It’s the second Scottsdale medical center in the works for Banner Health.

Last April, construction began on a sports medicine center slated to open this year along Loop 101 at Indian Bend Road/Talking Stick Way on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
KTAR.com

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap woman at Phoenix airport

A man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman from a Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport parking garage.
1 day ago
(Screenshot/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police release camera footage of shooting that left man holding knives dead

Police released body camera footage on Monday of an officer-involved shooting that left a man holding two knives dead in Phoenix.
1 day ago
Katie Hobbs and Alejandro Mayorkas...
KTAR.com

Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas joining Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on border tour

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is scheduled to visit the Arizona-Mexico border with Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday.
1 day ago
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...
KTAR.com

With rain expected this week, flood watch issued for metro Phoenix

With another round of rain expected this week, officials are warning about the increased risk of flooding in metro Phoenix.
1 day ago
Omarius Dayshaun Williams (Photo via Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for teenager who went missing in Phoenix

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a teenager who was last seen near Van Buren Street and 17th Drive in Phoenix.
1 day ago
Omarius Dayshaun Williams (Photo via Phoenix Police Department)...
Sponsored Content by

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a teenager who was last seen near Van Buren Street and 17th Drive in Phoenix.

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Banner Health announces plan to open Scottsdale hospital in 2026