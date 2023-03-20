Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US envoy hails ‘historic’ EU-brokered Serbia-Kosovo deal

Mar 20, 2023, 7:46 AM
Special Representative to the Western Balkans, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Gabriel Escobar, lef...
Special Representative to the Western Balkans, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Gabriel Escobar, left, North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, center, and EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak, right, walk together after the high-level meeting between Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti, at North Macedonia's lakeside resort of Ohrid, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The United States envoy for the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue on Monday welcomed the European Union-facilitated deal on normalizing relations between neighboring Kosovo and Serbia as an “important and historic agreement.”

Gabriel Escobar said the weekend deal between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Ohrid, North Macedonia “sets the conditions for normalization between Serbia and Kosovo on European terms.

On Saturday EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Vucic and Kurti agreed on an 11-point EU plan to normalize relations following their 1998-1999 war and Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008.

The plan calls for them to maintain good neighborly relations and recognize each other’s official documents and national symbols. If implemented, it would prevent Belgrade from blocking Kosovo’s attempts to seek membership in the United Nations and other international organizations. But it doesn’t explicitly call for mutual recognition between Kosovo and Serbia.

“This agreement is a legally binding obligation on both parties … (and) will continue to be the basis of our policy for the United States going forward and the basis for European engagement in the region,” Escobar said in an online briefing.

Both countries hope to join the EU one day, and have been told they must first mend their relations. Solving the dispute has gained attention as war rages in Ukraine and fears mount that Russia could try to stir instability in the volatile Balkans, where it holds historic influence.

Escobar said the “primary intent was to frame the ground rules of interaction between the two countries so that things like license plates and barricades don’t threaten to spin out of control and create regional instability.”

Kosovo is a majority ethnic Albanian former Serbian province. The 1998-1999 war erupted when separatist ethnic Albanians rebelled against Serbia’s rule, and Belgrade responded with a brutal crackdown. About 13,000 people died, mostly ethnic Albanians. In 1999 a NATO military intervention forced Serbia to pull out of the territory.

Tensions have simmered ever since. Kosovo’s independence is recognized by many Western countries. But it is opposed by Belgrade with the backing of Russia and China.

United States News

File - Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023...
Associated Press

Fed’s tough challenge: Confront inflation and bank jitters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Still grappling with nervous banking system. The two simultaneous problems would normally push the Fed in different directions: To fight elevated inflation, it would raise its benchmark rate, perhaps substantially, for the ninth time in the past year. But at the same time, to soothe financial markets, the Fed might prefer to […]
8 hours ago
Associated Press

Former US Rep. John Jenrette, jailed in Abscam scandal, dies

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. John Jenrette, a colorful politician who was convicted in the Abscam bribery scandal in the late 1970s and whose wife talked to Playboy about an in-session dalliance on the U.S. Capitol steps, has died. He was 86. Jenrette, who had been in declining health, died Friday, according to […]
8 hours ago
Associated Press

Officials: 2 hurt after shooting at Texas school

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two students were injured after a shooting at a Texas high school on Monday and a suspect is in custody, police and school district officials said. The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington outside a school building, news outlets report. The school was placed in lockdown and […]
8 hours ago
South Carolina Senators hear from the parents of people who died from fentanyl overdose on Jan. 19,...
Associated Press

With overdoses up, states look at harsher fentanyl penalties

RENO, Nev. (AP) — State lawmakers nationwide are responding to the deadliest overdose crisis in U.S. history by pushing harsher penalties for possessing fentanyl and other powerful lab-made opioids that are connected to about 70,000 deaths a year. Imposing longer prison sentences for possessing smaller amounts of drugs represents a shift in states that in […]
8 hours ago
Mads Nipper, CEO of Orsted, left, speaks with David Hardy, a member of the group executive team, wh...
Associated Press

Insider Q&A: From oil to offshore wind, Ørsted transformed

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Europe’s most fossil fuel-intensive energy companies transformed completely in little more than a decade by doubling down on offshore wind. Ørsted, formerly DONG Energy, for Danish Oil and Natural Gas, started aggressively building wind farms off the coast of Denmark, the U.K. and Germany in 2008 — a time […]
8 hours ago
Clothes are hung out to dry on called electrical power lines caused by last week's heavy rains caus...
Associated Press

A week on, brutal Cyclone Freddy still taxes southern Africa

Over a week after Cyclone Freddy’s second and nearly a month since it battered Madagascar, the effects are still being felt as locals, officials and aid workers continue to uncover the full extent of the cyclone’s destruction. In Malawi the death toll has reached 447 people, with 282 others missing and close to 400,000 people […]
8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
US envoy hails ‘historic’ EU-brokered Serbia-Kosovo deal