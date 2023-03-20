Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested after Phoenix hit-and-run leaves 2 pedestrians injured

Mar 20, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 7:21 am
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a hit-and-run Friday in Phoenix that left two women seriously injured, authorities said.

German Tapia-Quiroz, 48, was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on charges of leaving the scene with a serious injury, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Police responded to call about two people hit by a vehicle around 7:45 p.m. Friday near 24th Street and Thomas Road.

The women were disregarding a traffic signal while walking southbound, crossing Thomas Road when Tapia-Quiroz struck them while he was traveling eastbound on Thomas Road, police said.

The women were found in the roadway and were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. They remain in stable condition.

Police said they later found Tapia-Quiroz’s vehicle near Indian School Road and 32nd Street, with him inside.

Authorities said they don’t believe alcohol contributed to the crash.

