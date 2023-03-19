Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Miami Beach sets spring break curfew after 2 fatal shootings

Mar 19, 2023, 12:08 PM
Crowds gather at Ocean Drive and 8th during spring break on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami Beac...
Crowds gather at Ocean Drive and 8th during spring break on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night, March 19, after two fatal shootings and rowdy, chaotic crowds that police have had difficulty controlling. (D.A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(D.A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night during spring break after two fatal shootings and rowdy, chaotic crowds that police have had difficulty controlling.

The city said in a news release the curfew would be from 11:59 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, with an additional curfew likely to be put in place Thursday through next Monday, March 27. The curfew mainly affects South Beach, the most popular party location for spring breakers.

The release said the two separate shootings Friday night and early Sunday that left two people dead and “excessively large and unruly crowds” led to the decision. The city commission plans a meeting Monday to discuss potential further restrictions next week.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in a video message posted Sunday that the crowds and presence of numerous firearms has “created a peril that cannot go unchecked” despite massive police presence and many city-sponsored activities meant to keep people busy.

“We don’t ask for spring break in our city. We don’t want spring break in our city. It’s too rowdy, it’s too much disorder and it’s too difficult to police,” Gelber said.

The latest shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to Miami Beach police. A male was shot and died later at a hospital, and officers chased down a suspect on foot, police said on Twitter. Their identities were not released, nor were any possible charges.

In the Friday night shooting, one male victim was killed and another seriously injured, sending crowds scrambling in fear from restaurants and clubs into the streets as gunshots rang out. Police detained one person at the scene and found four firearms, but no other details have been made available.

Under the curfew, people must leave businesses before midnight, although hotels can operate later only in service to their guests. The city release said restaurants can stay open only for delivery and the curfew won’t apply to residents, people going to and from work, emergency services and hotel guests. Some roads will be closed off and arriving hotel guests may have to show proof of their reservations.

Last year, the city imposed 1,000 arrests and dozens of guns confiscated during a rowdy spring break that led Miami Beach officials to take steps aimed at calming the situation.

United States News

Associated Press

Gloria Dea, 1st magician on Las Vegas Strip, dies at age 100

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gloria Dea, touted as the first magician to perform on what would become the Las Vegas Strip in the early 1940s, has died. She was 100. Dea died Saturday at her Las Vegas residence, said LaNae Jenkins, the director of clinical services for Valley Hospice, who was one of Dea’s caretakers. […]
14 hours ago
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)...
Associated Press

Trump says he expects to be arrested this week, calls for protest

Donald Trump says in a social media post that he expects to be arrested Tuesday and he's calling on supporters to protest.
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Los Angeles TV meteorologist says she’s OK after fainting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A TV meteorologist in Los Angeles was recovering Sunday after fainting on the air during a weekend newscast. Alissa Carlson was starting her forecast Saturday on CBS Los Angeles when she suddenly slumped onto the desk and then collapsed to the floor. News co-anchor Rachel Kim exclaimed “Oh!” and the broadcast […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Search on for Florida boaters missing in lake near Legoland

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities searched Sunday for two boaters who were missing and believed drowned in an accident on a central Florida lake near the Legoland theme park. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference that the two men had jumped into Lake Eloise to save a third person from […]
14 hours ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his plans to build 1,200 small homes across the state to red...
Associated Press

California to ask voters to approve new mental health beds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California voters would decide whether to fund a major expansion of housing and treatment for residents suffering from mental illness and addiction, under the latest proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom to address the state’s homelessness crisis. Newsom announced Sunday that he will ask allies in the Democratic-controlled Legislature for a measure […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Then-Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question during a Republican Gover...
Associated Press

New law allows anti-abortion monument at Arkansas Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed a new law that struck down Roe v. Wade. Sanders’ office said Friday night that the Republican governor signed the bill that will allow the creation of a privately funded “monument to the unborn” on the Capitol grounds. The bill, approved by lawmakers […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Miami Beach sets spring break curfew after 2 fatal shootings