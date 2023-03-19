Close
I-96 reopens in Michigan after pileup of up to 100 vehicles

Mar 19, 2023, 8:11 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PORTLAND, Mich. (AP) — An interstate highway has reopened in central Michigan following a massive pileup involving up to 100 vehicles in whiteout conditions.

I-96 in Ionia County reopened about 10 p.m. Saturday, about five hours after authorities reported the pileup in the eastbound lanes near Portland, a city more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Detroit and roughly halfway between Lansing and Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police officials said they closed both eastbound and westbound lanes just after 5 p.m. on Saturday following the pileup.

The MSP First District in Lansing said some people were injured but had no details. The MSP Sixth District in Grand Rapids later tweeted: “Thankfully it appears that there are no serious injuries.”

Officials posted photos of cars backed up along the frigid roads after the crash.

