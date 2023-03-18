Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Snowy Michigan pileup ensnares up to 100 vehicles

Mar 18, 2023, 4:54 PM | Updated: 5:00 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Up to 100 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup on Interstate 96 during white-out conditions, Michigan police said.

There were reports of injuries that do not appear to be serious, police said on Twitter. Early reports said 50 to 100 vehicles were in the Saturday crash near Portland, a city over 100 miles (over 161 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Officials posted photos of cars backed up along the frigid roads after the crash and said part of the interstate was closed.

The weather has since cleared, police said, though it’s unknown when the interstate will reopen.

United States News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a partnership with Civica Rx, a non-for-profit pharmaceutica...
Associated Press

California, drugmaker partner to produce affordable insulin

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — The state of California and a generic drug manufacturer announced a 10-year partnership Saturday to produce affordable, state-branded insulin that they hope will rival longtime producers and push down prices for a medication used by millions of Americans. The product is not expected on store shelves until at least next year, […]
17 hours ago
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) celebrates after their win over Duke in a second-round coll...
Associated Press

Nkamhoua, Tennessee bully Duke, advance to Sweet 16

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua tied his career high with 27 points, including 13 straight for Tennessee during a decisive span in the second half, and the fourth-seeded Volunteers beat Duke 65-52 on Saturday to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. Tennessee (25-10) ended Duke’s 10-game winning streak and […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Prosecutor to release video of death of man in custody

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors plan next week to release the video that led authorities in Virginia to charge seven deputies and three state mental hospital employees with second-degree murder in the death of a handcuffed and shackled man. The family of Irvo Otieno saw the video of his death Thursday. With their blessing, the […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Mysterious streaks of light seen in the sky over California

Mysterious streaks of light were seen in the sky in the Sacramento area Friday night, shocking St. Patrick’s Day revelers who then posted videos on social media of the surprising sight. Jaime Hernandez was at the King Cong Brewing Company in Sacramento for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration when some among the group noticed the […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Florida may ban girls’ period talk in elementary grades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Legislation moving in the Florida House would ban discussion of menstrual cycles and other human sexuality topics in elementary grades. The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Stan McClain would restrict public school instruction on human sexuality, sexually transmitted diseases and related topics to grades 6 through 12. McClain confirmed at a […]
17 hours ago
A wounded baby nutria Denny Lacoste rescued is photographed in Metairie, La. Monday, March 13, 2023...
Associated Press

Louisiana works out deal for family to keep pet nutria

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After much public outcry, state officials now say they will let a Louisiana couple keep a 22-pound nutria — a beady-eyed, orange-toothed, rat-tailed rodent commonly considered a wetlands-damaging pest — as a pet that frolics with their dog, snuggles in their arms and swims in the family pool. The Louisiana […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Snowy Michigan pileup ensnares up to 100 vehicles