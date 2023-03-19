Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man sentenced over 5 years in prison for human smuggling stash house in Phoenix

Mar 18, 2023, 6:00 PM
PHOENIX — A man was sentenced to over five years in prison on Friday for operating a human smuggling stash house in Phoenix, authorities said.

Macario Ulises Barragan-Cisneros, 45, of Michoacan, Mexico, received 67 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to transport and harbor illegal immigrants for profit. Fifty-seven months of the sentence are for smuggling, while 10 months are for violation of a prior conviction.

In September 2021, Homeland Security Investigations found 30 undocumented non-citizens inside a trailer at a mobile home park in Phoenix, according to a press release.

The trailer was located near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street and was identified as having human smuggling operations inside.

Barragan-Cisneros and his co-conspirator Gustavo Bueno De-Haro (sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison) were identified as human smuggler coordinators.

The U.S. has increased efforts to reduce dangerous human smuggling and trafficking groups operating in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, authorities said.

