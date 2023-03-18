Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Kansas man killed in Germany in World War II identified

Mar 18, 2023, 11:52 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HILL CITY, Kan. (AP) — The remains of a Kansas man who died during World War II in Germany have been identified and will be returned to his native state for burial later this year.

The body of U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory V. Knoll 22, of Hill City. was identified in January but his family was only recently received a full briefing, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Friday.

Knoll was assigned to Company M, 3rd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. In November 1944, his battalion was overrun by German forces as they tried to capture Schmidt, Germany, in the Hurtgen Forest.

Survivors of the attack withdrew to Kommerscheidt, where Knoll was reported killed in action on Nov. 7, 1944.

The American Graves Registration Command conducted several investigations in the Hürtgen area between 1946 and 1950 but were unable to find or identify Knoll’s remains.

A DPAA historian later determined one set of unidentified remains recovered at Kommerschedt in April 1946 possibly belonged to Knoll. The remains had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium in 1949.

They were disinterred in July 2021 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, where scientists used DNA and other analysis to identify Knoll’s remains

Knoll will be buried on July 7 in Garden City.

United States News

Associated Press

Mysterious streaks of light seen in the sky over California

Mysterious streaks of light were seen in the sky in the Sacramento area Friday night, shocking St. Patrick’s Day revelers who then posted videos on social media of the surprising sight. Jaime Hernandez was behind the King Cong Brewing Company in Sacramento for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration when some among the group noticed the […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Florida may ban girls’ period talk in elementary grades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Legislation moving in the Florida House would ban discussion of menstrual cycles and other human sexuality topics in elementary grades. The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Stan McClain would restrict public school instruction on human sexuality, sexually transmitted diseases and related topics to grades 6 through 12. McClain confirmed at a […]
13 hours ago
A wounded baby nutria Denny Lacoste rescued is photographed in Metairie, La. Monday, March 13, 2023...
Associated Press

Louisiana works out deal for family to keep pet nutria

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After much public outcry, state officials now say they will let a Louisiana couple keep a 22-pound nutria — a beady-eyed, orange-toothed, rat-tailed rodent commonly considered a wetlands-damaging pest — as a pet that frolics with their dog, snuggles in their arms and swims in the family pool. The Louisiana […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge won’t toss lawsuit over ivermectin in Arkansas jail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that says detainees at an Arkansas jail were given the drug ivermectin to fight COVID-19 without their knowledge. The lawsuit contends detainees at the Washington County Jail in Fayetteville were given ivermectin as early as November 2020 but were unaware until July […]
13 hours ago
Marissa Barnwell, a River Bluff High School student, her parents and their lawyer, Tyler Bailey, ho...
Associated Press

District responds to student’s Pledge of Allegiance lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina school district said a ninth grader walking in a hallway was stopped during a moment of silence and not the Pledge of Allegiance, as the student had said in a lawsuit filed last month. Marissa Barnwell said she was pushed against the wall by a teacher at River […]
13 hours ago
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA bask...
Associated Press

Supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ death retired before firing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police supervisor on scene when Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by officers retired the day before a hearing to fire him, according to documents filed to revoke his law enforcement certification. Lt. DeWayne Smith was identified Friday in records obtained by media outlets as the officer that officials […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Kansas man killed in Germany in World War II identified