1 person dead in 5-car crash involving police vehicle, suspect on the loose

PHOENIX — A five-car crash involving a marked police vehicle left one person dead and one suspect outstanding in Phoenix on Friday night.

The crash occurred near 34th Street and McDowell Road just after 10 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

One person, only identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of five people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, including two female police officers.

One officer is still being treated for injuries but is in stable condition, according to police.

The driver allegedly at fault fled the scene and remains outstanding.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the outstanding man can contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.