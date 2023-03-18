Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigate Tempe hotel shooting leaving 1 dead, 3 injured

Mar 18, 2023, 8:55 AM
(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)...
(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)
(Facebook Photo/Tempe Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHEONIX — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Friday night in Tempe.

Police initially responded to calls for the shooting near a Comfort Inn and Suites at 52nd Street and Broadway Road around 11:45 p.m.

When they arrived, one child was found with a gun shot wound to the head.

According to ABC 15, two other victims were found at the scene who were all transported to the hospital where one was pronounced dead.

Police said that the shooting occurred between two vehicles but have not said how old the victims are, nor their conditions.

A police investigation temporarily closed Broadway Road at 48th Street.

No additional information was available at the time.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Banner Gateway Medical Center photo)...
KTAR.com

Gilbert’s Banner Gateway hospital to open major expansion on Tuesday

Banner Gateway hospital announced it will open then new five-story patient tower on Tuesday in Gilbert, doubling the size of the hospital.
9 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/City of Tucson - Government)...
Kevin Stone

Tucson gets love on Time magazine’s 2023 list of World’s Greatest Places

What does Tucson have in common with Barcelona, Kyoto, Naples? They all made Time magazine's World's Greatest Places of 2023 list.
9 hours ago
Neville Boston is a co-founder of ReviverMX Inc. (Photo by Dennis Mccoy/Sacramento Business Journal...
Mark Anderson/Sacramento Business Journal

Digital license plate company gets approval to sell in Arizona

Digital license plate company ReviverMX Inc. is now selling its smart license plates in Arizona after getting approval.
9 hours ago
A Tucson Police Department SWAT truck is parked near the last two cars of an Amtrak train in downto...
KTAR.com

Man connected to fatal Tucson train shooting pleads guilty to multiple charges

A co-conspirator of the man who killed a federal agent on an Amtrak train in Tucson in 2021 pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple drug and weapons charges, federal prosecutors said.
1 day ago
Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs holds a campaign event at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 headq...
KTAR.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs signs executive order banning hair discrimination

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on Friday banning racial discrimination based on hair texture or style.
1 day ago
(Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers photo)...
Wills Rice

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers opens 14th Arizona location in Maricopa

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers welcomed its 14th Arizona restaurant when Maricopa's location opened its doors on Thursday.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Police investigate Tempe hotel shooting leaving 1 dead, 3 injured