Police investigate Tempe hotel shooting leaving 1 dead, 3 injured

PHEONIX — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Friday night in Tempe.

Police initially responded to calls for the shooting near a Comfort Inn and Suites at 52nd Street and Broadway Road around 11:45 p.m.

When they arrived, one child was found with a gun shot wound to the head.

According to ABC 15, two other victims were found at the scene who were all transported to the hospital where one was pronounced dead.

Police said that the shooting occurred between two vehicles but have not said how old the victims are, nor their conditions.

A police investigation temporarily closed Broadway Road at 48th Street.

No additional information was available at the time.

