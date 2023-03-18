Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Katie Hobbs signs executive order banning hair discrimination

Mar 17, 2023, 6:00 PM
Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs holds a campaign event at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 headq...
Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs holds a campaign event at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 headquarters on November 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on Friday banning racial discrimination based on hair texture or style.

The governor announced the ceremonial signing at the Arizona State Capitol Executive Tower to hopefully set an example to build a better Arizona.

“(Everyone) will be able to wear their natural hair without fear of discrimination,” Hobbs told reporters on Friday. “More importantly is the message this sends to all Black women, men and children. You deserve to feel comfortable wearing your natural hair in school and in the workplace without being seen as unprofessional or experiencing other negative consequences.

“… This executive order prohibiting hair discrimination based on hair texture and style in Arizona workplaces directs the Department of Administration to establish procedures by June 1 of this year.”

RELATED STORIES

Hobbs brought up various statistics that Black Americans face in daily life, part of the reasoning that led to the executive order.

She mentioned that 80% of Black women will change their natural hair to meet social norms, Black women are one-and-a-half times more likely to be sent home because of hair and 50% of Black women experience hair discrimination before the age of five.

Officials from various Phoenix and Arizona-based Black advocacy groups joined Hobbs to announce the historic signing, including representatives from the African American Museum of Southern Arizona, Black Mother’s Forum and the Phoenix chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Tucson Police Department SWAT truck is parked near the last two cars of an Amtrak train in downto...
KTAR.com

Man connected to fatal Tucson train shooting pleads guilty to multiple charges

A co-conspirator of the man who killed a federal agent on an Amtrak train in Tucson in 2021 pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple drug and weapons charges, federal prosecutors said.
21 hours ago
(Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers photo)...
Wills Rice

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers opens 14th Arizona location in Maricopa

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers welcomed its 14th Arizona restaurant when Maricopa's location opened its doors on Thursday.
21 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police arrest man in collision that left an officer seriously injured

Phoenix police made an arrest on Friday of a man that seriously injured an officer in a two-vehicle collision two days prior.
21 hours ago
(Mesa Fire and Medical photo)...
KTAR.com

2 people survive crash landing at Mesa airport after midair collision

Two people survived a crash landing at Falcon Field in Mesa after a mid-air collision during an aerial demonstration, authorities said.
21 hours ago
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San ...
KTAR.com

AG Kris Mayes withdraws Arizona from ‘ghost gun’ regulation challenge

Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said Friday she is withdrawing the state from challenging federal regulation of firearm parts that can be used to make "ghost guns."
21 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Mesa man gets long sentence for shooting at FBI office, agent in 2020

A Mesa man was sentenced Monday to nearly 15 years behind bars for shooting up a Phoenix FBI office three years ago and taking aim at an agent.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
Gov. Katie Hobbs signs executive order banning hair discrimination