Phoenix police arrest man in collision that left an officer seriously injured

PHOENIX — Phoenix police made an arrest on Friday of a man that seriously injured an officer in a two-vehicle collision two days prior.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Marlon De Jesus Hernandez, ran a red light near 40th Street and Thomas Road colliding with a patrol unit on Wednesday.

Authorities said they responded to the crash around 12:30 a.m. after a caller reportedly said an officer appeared trapped.

Hernandez and two others in the vehicle ran away before being found and detained.

The patrol vehicle was so damaged that the officer had to be extricated by emergency responders at the scene, police said in a press release.

The injured officer remains in the hospital.

Hernandez was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries following the crash but was booked on multiple charges involving the collision on Friday, authorities said.

No additional information was made immediately available.

