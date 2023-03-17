Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers opens 14th Arizona location in Maricopa

PHOENIX — Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers welcomed its 14th Arizona restaurant when Maricopa’s location opened its doors on Thursday.

The burger joint near State Route 347 and Edison Road features a 50-foot bar, the largest of any of the chain’s Valley locations.

The restaurant is a 5,000-square-foot building that also has a patio big enough to hold 100 people for burger lovers, families and avid sports fans. Happy hour can be enjoyed on Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As at all Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers locations, there will be leather booths and 50 TVs with surround sound, 150 choices of beer and a scratch kitchen, according to a press release.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers started in north Scottsdale in 2011 and will add two more locations in Tucson and Buckeye in 2023 to total 16 in Arizona.

Visitors can expect some of the classic items on the ever-rotating menu including the original All-American, the Mmmac & Cheese, the Monterey Chicken sandwich and many more favorites.

The restaurant is run by umbrella company Square One Concepts, owners of Chase Field’s Bourbon & Bones Chophouse|Bar, as well as Scottsdale’s B&B Cocktail Lounge, Famous 48 and Wasted Grain.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.