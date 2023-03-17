Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers opens 14th Arizona location in Maricopa

Mar 17, 2023, 4:45 PM | Updated: 4:49 pm
(Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers photo)...
(Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers photo)
(Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers photo)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers welcomed its 14th Arizona restaurant when Maricopa’s location opened its doors on Thursday.

The burger joint near State Route 347 and Edison Road features a 50-foot bar, the largest of any of the chain’s Valley locations.

The restaurant is a 5,000-square-foot building that also has a patio big enough to hold 100 people for burger lovers, families and avid sports fans. Happy hour can be enjoyed on Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As at all Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers locations, there will be leather booths and 50 TVs with surround sound, 150 choices of beer and a scratch kitchen, according to a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers started in north Scottsdale in 2011 and will add two more locations in Tucson and Buckeye in 2023 to total 16 in Arizona.

Visitors can expect some of the classic items on the ever-rotating menu including the original All-American, the Mmmac & Cheese, the Monterey Chicken sandwich and many more favorites.

The restaurant is run by umbrella company Square One Concepts, owners of Chase Field’s Bourbon & Bones Chophouse|Bar, as well as Scottsdale’s B&B Cocktail Lounge, Famous 48 and Wasted Grain.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police arrest man in collision that left an officer seriously injured

Phoenix police made an arrest on Friday of a man that seriously injured an officer in a two-vehicle collision two days prior.
17 hours ago
Falcon Field (City of Mesa Photo)...
KTAR.com

2 people survive crash landing at Mesa airport after midair collision

Two people survived a crash landing at Falcon Field in Mesa after a mid-air collision during an aerial demonstration, authorities said.
17 hours ago
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San ...
KTAR.com

AG Kris Mayes withdraws Arizona from ‘ghost gun’ regulation challenge

Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said Friday she is withdrawing the state from challenging federal regulation of firearm parts that can be used to make "ghost guns."
17 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Mesa man gets long sentence for shooting at FBI office, agent in 2020

A Mesa man was sentenced Monday to nearly 15 years behind bars for shooting up a Phoenix FBI office three years ago and taking aim at an agent.
17 hours ago
Pollack Apache Center, home of the former Food City. (City of Tempe Photo)...
KTAR.com

Tempe reaches out to developers to remake old store into affordable housing

City leaders in Tempe are taking the old and plan to make new affordable housing opportunities along a corridor near Arizona State University.
17 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@PHXSkyHarbor)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport bracing for busy weekend of spring break travel

Here are some tips from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on how to manage a busy spring break travel weekend.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers opens 14th Arizona location in Maricopa