Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
DATA DOCTORS

Here’s what we know about Facebook’s potential new monthly charge

Mar 18, 2023, 6:30 AM
(Pexels Photo)...
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
Data Doctors's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

Q: Is Facebook really getting ready to start charging users?

A: The list of hoaxes that have plagued the world’s largest social media platform continues to grow, but one that has persisted for over a decade is that they will start charging everyone to continue using it.

One of the more common recurring hoaxes claims that Facebook will start charging a monthly fee ranging from $3.99 to $9.99 starting this summer.

The usual sure signs of a hoax include poor grammar or punctuation, the instructions to copy and paste to a new post instead of sharing and that it’s being reported on television.

Hoaxes rely on users not doing their homework and taking posts at face value, which is unfortunately quite effective.

Until recently, it was easy to tell anyone that anything claiming Facebook would start charging users was a hoax, but all that changed last month.

Facebook Verification Subscription

Meta, the parent company for both Facebook and Instagram, announced on Feb. 19 that they were going to start testing an optional paid account “verification” service.

The fee of $11.99 per month for computers and $14.99 for smartphones is only available in Australia and New Zealand during their initial tests and seems to be inspired by Twitter’s change to charging $7.99 per month for verified accounts.

There’s no question that Meta’s stock price is down significantly from its highs, so it’s not surprising to see this radical shift to generate revenue.

Getting verified used to be free and limited to public figures, but the new verification subscription will allow anyone over the age of 17 to get verified with a government-issued ID to avoid the problems Twitter experienced when it opened verification to anyone.

The claims from Meta are that verified accounts cost the company more and that this approach will limit the ability of scammers to create fake verified accounts.

Human Support

Another “feature” of this new subscription service is an ambiguous reference to “direct access to customer support,” which likely would be to address the frustration that millions have when they have a serious issue with their account.

The press release stated you’ll get help when you need it with access to a real person for common account issues.

Speaking directly with a human for customer support is currently impossible and regaining control of a compromised account is treacherous at best.

It looks like Meta is counting on those that rely on Facebook and Instagram to make money – they refer to as creators – will see the value in paying what some are calling “protection money” for their impersonation protections.

Increased Visibility

They refer to “increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform – like search, comments and recommendations,” which could be valuable for those creators trying to establish an audience.

Already Verified

The announcement also included this: “As we test and learn, there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements.”

It hasn’t been a runaway success at Twitter, but the user base of Facebook and Instagram is exponentially larger. It remains to be seen if this new subscription will have the desired impact on their stock price.

Data Doctors

(Photo by Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)...
Data Doctors

A brief explainer on signs your computer could be infected

If you own a computer, here's a list of signs that could help you determine if your device has been infected.
7 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Data Doctors

Understanding email subscription notifications spamming

What you experience is "subscription bombing" used for reasons that can range from being a nuisance to distracting you from other activities.
14 days ago
(Mesa Police Department Photo)...
KTAR.com

Mesa police seeking 27-year-old woman wanted in murder case

Mesa police are searching for a 27-year-old woman wanted in a murder case after a man was found dead inside a bedroom in early February.
18 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Data Doctors

Benefits and concerns with using 3rd-party authentication apps

An alternative to setting up the text messaging-based authentication is by installing an app that provides the authentication codes.
21 days ago
(Photo by Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)...
Data Doctors

What to know when buying a processor for a new computer

If you use your computer for complex tasks such as gaming, editing or programming, you’ll need to pay attention to the processor you buy.
28 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Data Doctors

Why scammers love using gift cards to steal money

The use of gift cards is a favorite vehicle by scammers to extract money from victims for a variety of reasons.
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Here’s what we know about Facebook’s potential new monthly charge