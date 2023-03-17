Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Favre must remain in welfare lawsuit, Mississippi argues

Mar 17, 2023, 1:09 PM
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018. A M...
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018. A Mississippi agency says a judge should reject Favre’s requests to be removed from a lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money. Favre’s attorneys have sought to get the Hall of Fame quarterback dismissed as one of more than 30 defendants in the civil suit that the state Department of Human Services filed in 2022. Kaytie Pickett, an attorney for the department, says in court papers filed Monday, March 13, 2023, that Favre failed to make solid legal arguments and a judge should ignore his “diatribe.” (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge should ignore a request from retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre to be removed from a misspent welfare money in Mississippi’s largest-ever public corruption case, the state Department of Human Services said this week.

Millions of federal welfare dollars were intended to help low-income Mississippi residents — some of the poorest people in the country — but were instead squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people, including projects backed by Favre, prosecutors say.

No criminal charges have been brought against the NFL Hall of Famer, although other people have pleaded guilty to their part in the misspending.

Favre’s attorneys argue the Department of Human Services is suing Favre, “a Mississippi and national celebrity,” to deflect from the department’s own role in allowing fraud, and have have filed two sets of papers urging a Mississippi judge to dismiss Favre from the suit.

Kaytie Pickett, an attorney for the department, responded that Favre’s attorneys failed to provide solid legal arguments to get their client out of the lawsuit.

“Favre’s submission is not a motion to dismiss; it is a long press release,” Pickett wrote in court papers filed Monday. “The court should disregard Favre’s diatribe.”

The Department of Human Services last year sued Favre and more than three dozen other people or businesses.

The suit says money was misspent on things like $5 million to help build a volleyball arena that Favre supported at his alma mater the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played the sport, and $1.7 million toward development of a concussion treatment drug by a company in which Favre was an investor.

Those who have pleaded guilty to criminal charges include John Davis, a director of a nonprofit organization who had ties to Favre and the volleyball and concussion drug projects.

Favre has repaid $1.1 million he received for speaking fees from New’s organization, which spent Temporary Assistance to Needy Families money with approval from the Department of Human Services under Davis. Mississippi Auditor Shad White said Favre, who lives in Mississippi, never showed up to give those speeches.

Favre said in October that he did nothing wrong and had been “ unjustly smeared ” in news coverage of the welfare misspending.

Favre first again asking a judge to dismiss Favre from the case.

His latest attempt to get out of the lawsuit came a day after he filed three defamation lawsuits against the auditor White and two former NFL players, Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe, who have sharply criticized Favre in their roles as national sportscasters. White, McAfee and Sharpe had not filed court papers to respond by Friday, records show.

United States News

FILE - Actor Lance Reddick appears at the "White House Down" premiere in New York on June 25, 2013....
Associated Press

Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60

NEW YORK (AP) — Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including “The Wire,” ″Fringe” and the “John Wick” franchise, has died. He was 60. Reddick died “suddenly” Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement, attributing his death to natural […]
13 hours ago
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Jan. 3, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. ...
Associated Press

Officials discussing security in case of Trump indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement officials in New York are making security preparations for the possibility that Donald Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks by a Manhattan grand jury and appear in a courtroom in an investigation examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president, four […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Family seeks jailer punishments after beaten inmate’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The parents of a Black man who was having a psychotic episode and died in custody last fall after Memphis jailers punched, kicked and kneeled on his back during a confrontation are seeking answers for their son and punishments against the jail staff. At a news conference in Memphis on Friday, […]
13 hours ago
Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin...
Associated Press

Michigan police urge public to help solve murders of 3 men

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — The deaths of three men who were missing for days resulted from gang violence, Michigan State Police said Friday, six weeks after their bodies were found in a building near Detroit. “This homicide was not random and had nothing to (do) with music or a performance,” police said on Twitter. […]
13 hours ago
KANGDANIEL poses for a portrait on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in New York. The K-pop star's path to s...
Associated Press

Q&A: K-pop star KANGDANIEL is on the pursuit of happiness

New York (AP) — KANGDANIEL is one of K-pop’s brightest stars, but at just 26 years old, he’s already learned there’s more to life than bright lights and fancy restaurants. “I like to pursue happiness because in the end, time is not eternal … we have to maximize our happiness and it’s almost imprinted in […]
13 hours ago
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh prepares to speak before the Nebraska Legislature Monday, March 13, 2...
Associated Press

Lawmaker pauses filibuster on agreement to debate trans bill

A lawmaker who has been holding up the work of the Nebraska Legislature for weeks to protest a bill that would ban gender-affirming therapies for minors has paused her persistent filibuster in a deal that will see lawmakers debate the bill next week. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, of Omaha, had been staging a filibuster of every […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Favre must remain in welfare lawsuit, Mississippi argues