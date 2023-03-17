Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

State says Louisiana family must give up beloved pet nutria

Mar 17, 2023, 11:34 AM
A wounded baby nutria Denny Lacoste rescued is photographed in Metairie, La. Monday, March 13, 2023...
A wounded baby nutria Denny Lacoste rescued is photographed in Metairie, La. Monday, March 13, 2023. Denny and Myra Lacoste have run afoul of state law by keeping a 22-pound nutria -- a beady-eyed, orange-toothed, rat-tailed rodent commonly considered a wetlands-damaging pest -- as a pet that frolics with their dog, snuggles in their arms and swims in the family pool. (David Grunfeld /The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(David Grunfeld /The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana couple has run afoul of state law by keeping a 22-pound nutria — a beady-eyed, orange-toothed, rat-tailed rodent commonly considered a wetlands-damaging pest — as a pet that frolics with their dog, snuggles in their arms and swims in the family pool.

Denny and Myra Lacoste tell New Orleans news outlets they are devastated at the potential loss of “Neuty,” a pet they say they raised from infancy when its siblings were killed in traffic. The move by state Wildlife and Fisheries officials, who say it’s illegal to keep an orphaned or injured wild animal as a pet, has sparked a petition drive by those who want him to stay with the humans who raised him.

The state Wildlife Department says the plan is to house Neuty at the Baton Rouge Zoo. But it’s unclear when that will happen. A statement from the department Friday said officials had gone to remove the pet from the Lacoste’s New Orleans-area residence Thursday.

“The nutria was not at the residence when agents arrived,” the department said. “The matter is still ongoing.”

Nutria were introduced into North America more than a century ago, and they are considered a nuisance invasive species in Louisiana. Their appetite for wetlands vegetation and their burrowing into levees hinder flood control, harm agriculture and contribute to coastal wetlands loss. At various times public officials have put bounties on them and encouraged hunting of them for their pelts and even for food.

They are sometimes derided as “nutria rats.” Yet they have also become such a familiar part of Louisiana landscape and lore that a New Orleans minor league baseball team once employed actors in costume as larger-than life caricatures of the creatures as mascots — Boudreaux and Clotilde.

Neuty was tiny when Denny Lacoste, who runs a family seafood restaurant, rescued him from a road near a canal more than two years ago. Lacoste told New Orleans news outlets that the infant animal’s siblings had been killed by traffic.

Now, the animal is a social media star, featured in TikTok videos and seen in a New Orleans Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate video being held lovingly by Denny Lacoste, scampering across a floor with a towel and chomping down on a raw crawfish. Lacoste told the newspaper that Neuty even likes to ride in the car with his head out the window.

The Baton Rouge Zoo said it was ready to give Neuty a home in an area with another male nutria. “In most cases the animal would have been placed back into the wild. However, LDWF biologists and Zoo officials said that since the animal has been habituated to humans, it would not be able to survive in the wild,” the wildlife department said.

United States News

Associated Press

Florida man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to four years and seven months in federal prison for three felony charges related to the insurrection and storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Mitchell Todd Gardner II, 34, of Seffner, Florida, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in the District of Columbia, […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Former Republican state Sen. Brian Kelsey, left, arrives at federal court, Nov. 22, 2022, in...
Associated Press

Ex-Tennessee lawmaker asks judge to withdraw guilty plea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state senator accused of violating federal campaign finance laws is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, arguing that he initially did so with “unsure heart and confused mind.” Brian Kelsey had entered a guilty plea before a federal judge in November in the case related to a failed […]
16 hours ago
FILE - The Colorado state Capitol in Denver is pictured, Jan. 9, 2023. Colorado lawmakers may consi...
Associated Press

Colorado proposal would cut public records costs for media

DENVER (AP) — As Colorado’s fall neared in 2021, reporter Jesse Paul wanted to peek behind the curtain of state prisons, submitting a request for a swath of documents regarding inmate deaths, injuries and staff violations — public records made available to ensure government transparency. But then the bill arrived, and Paul, a reporter at […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Kansas appeals court reinstates lawsuit over voting law

The Kansas Court of Appeals on Friday reinstated a lawsuit that challenged provisions of a voting law enacted in 2021 that opponents argue is unconstitutional and limits voting rights. The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by Loud Light, the League of Women Voters of Kansas, the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center and the Kansas Appleseed […]
16 hours ago
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, March 17, 20...
Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes returns to court in bid to avoid prison

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Friday made what might be her final court appearance before beginning a 11-year prison sentence, unless a judge grants her request to remain free while her lawyers appeal her conviction for masterminding a blood-testing hoax. The 90-minute hearing came four months after Holmes’ last […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Videos show tense standoff before fatal NJ police shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A five-hour-long standoff between police in Paterson, New Jersey, and a well-known anti-violence worker in the city — that ended with officers fatally shooting him in his brother’s apartment — began with sobbing pleas from the man’s mother to end the ordeal. Details released this week by the New Jersey attorney […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
State says Louisiana family must give up beloved pet nutria