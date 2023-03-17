Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport bracing for busy weekend of spring break travel

Mar 17, 2023, 11:01 AM
(Twitter Photo/@PHXSkyHarbor)...
(Twitter Photo/@PHXSkyHarbor)
(Twitter Photo/@PHXSkyHarbor)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is gearing up for one of its busiest weekends of the year, with spring break travel expected to surge on Sunday.

The state’s largest airport is offering tips for making the travel experience less stressful.

Those leaving town should plan to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

Travelers should make sure they aren’t packing any prohibited items in carry-on bags by checking Transportation Security Administration regulations.

Airport officials suggest making parking reservations, because spaces are filling up. The new economy lot at the 24th Street PHX Sky Train station is an easily accessible parking option for cars coming in from the west or north.

RELATED STORIES

To save time at the airport, you can book a spot in the security checkpoint line up to six days in advance through the PHX Reserve program. The airport also posts checkpoint wait times on its website.

If you are tasked with driving friends or family to or from the airport, using the cellphone lots or the 24th and 44th Street PHX Sky Train stations will help ease congestion on the terminal roadways.

And, as always, don’t forget to double-check flight status listings before heading to the airport.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run collision in Phoenix on Friday morning, authorities said.
11 hours ago
(Photo by Getty Images)...
SuElen Rivera

Sister of 2002 murder victim wants Gov. Hobbs to follow law, carry out death penalty

The sister of a 2002 murder victim is speaking out against Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' decision to halt death penalty executions.
11 hours ago
his photo provided by Arizona Department of Transportation shows a rock slide that shut down Highwa...
Associated Press

Sedona area mopping up after storm triggers flooding

Residents and tourists in northern Arizona tried to return to business as usual after evacuation orders triggered by rain and flooding were lifted Thursday morning.
11 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Griselda Zetino

Complaints of ‘inappropriate lessons’ reported to Arizona Empower Hotline being investigated

An investigation into half a dozen complaints is underway following the launch of the Arizona Empower Hotline early last week.
11 hours ago
(Arizona Department of Transportation Flickr Photo)...
KTAR.com

2 Valley freeway closures to impact travel this weekend

Valley drivers should plan ahead for detours and delays this weekend caused by two freeway closures and swarms of Swifties.
11 hours ago
(Getty Images, Facebook Photo/Boots in the Park)...
KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for March 17-19

From Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert to the Arizona Tennis Classic, there'll be a lot to do around the Valley this weekend. 
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport bracing for busy weekend of spring break travel