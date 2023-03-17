Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport bracing for busy weekend of spring break travel

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is gearing up for one of its busiest weekends of the year, with spring break travel expected to surge on Sunday.

The state’s largest airport is offering tips for making the travel experience less stressful.

Those leaving town should plan to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

Travelers should make sure they aren’t packing any prohibited items in carry-on bags by checking Transportation Security Administration regulations.

Airport officials suggest making parking reservations, because spaces are filling up. The new economy lot at the 24th Street PHX Sky Train station is an easily accessible parking option for cars coming in from the west or north.

Spring Break travel is in full swing! The airport can be exceptionally busy during this time. Be prepared for your travel by planning ahead and giving yourself extra time. Check out our #traveltips athttps://t.co/ByreuvPk6y pic.twitter.com/TiP9fbWz40 — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (@PHXSkyHarbor) March 15, 2023

To save time at the airport, you can book a spot in the security checkpoint line up to six days in advance through the PHX Reserve program. The airport also posts checkpoint wait times on its website.

If you are tasked with driving friends or family to or from the airport, using the cellphone lots or the 24th and 44th Street PHX Sky Train stations will help ease congestion on the terminal roadways.

And, as always, don’t forget to double-check flight status listings before heading to the airport.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.