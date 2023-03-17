Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run collision in Phoenix on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 49th Avenue and Thomas Road around 5:20 a.m. and found a woman in the roadway, the Phoenix Police Department said.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle involved left the scene.

Thomas Road was closed in both directions between 47th and 51st avenues during what police said would be a lengthy investigation.

No other details were made available.

