ARIZONA NEWS

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

Mar 17, 2023, 9:47 AM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run collision in Phoenix on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 49th Avenue and Thomas Road around 5:20 a.m. and found a woman in the roadway, the Phoenix Police Department said.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle involved left the scene.

Thomas Road was closed in both directions between 47th and 51st avenues during what police said would be a lengthy investigation.

No other details were made available.

