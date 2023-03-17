ARIZONA NEWS
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run collision in Phoenix
Mar 17, 2023, 9:47 AM | Updated: 9:48 am
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run collision in Phoenix on Friday morning, authorities said.
Officers responded to the area of 49th Avenue and Thomas Road around 5:20 a.m. and found a woman in the roadway, the Phoenix Police Department said.
She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The vehicle involved left the scene.
Thomas Road was closed in both directions between 47th and 51st avenues during what police said would be a lengthy investigation.
No other details were made available.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.