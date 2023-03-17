Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Man who hoped to kill Arab and Black people gets 20 years

Mar 17, 2023, 7:27 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man who shot at two convenience stores hoping to kill Arab and Black people has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal hate crime charge.

Larry Edward Foxworth, 48, fired a Glock pistol multiple times through the windows and doors of two convenience stores in Jonesboro, just south of Atlanta, shortly before 3 a.m. on July 30, 2021, the U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release. Both stores were open and people were inside, but no one was hit.

Clayton County police arrested Foxworth shortly after the shots were fired. He told investigators he wanted to kill Arab and Black people and believed that’s who was inside those two stores, the release says. He said he hoped he had killed people and expressed belief in white supremacy.

“He fired repeatedly into convenience stores in his effort to kill those inside based solely on the color of their skin,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan said in the release. “This abhorrent act of violence and intimidation left the victims, their families, and the community traumatized, and merits the prison sentence Foxworth received.”

Foxworth was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in December to a charge of a hate crime based on actual or perceived race or color and a charge of discharging a firearm during the commission of that crime of violence.

The judge sentenced him to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term and also ordered him to pay $1,000 in restitution.

United States News

Associated Press

Appeals court upholds federal conviction of pardoned man

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — An appeals court has upheld the conviction of a man pardoned by Kentucky’s former governor on state charges for a 2014 drug robbery killing but was later convicted for the same slaying in federal court. A U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals panel released its ruling Thursday, deciding against Patrick Baker’s […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Retired Air Force officer Larry Rendall Brock Jr. walks out of Parker County Jail upon relea...
Associated Press

Former Air Force officer gets prison term for Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired Air Force officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed in combat gear and carried zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison. Larry Brock joined other rioters on the Senate floor only minutes after then-Vice President Mike Pence, senators and their staff evacuated […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Wisconsin Democratic Secretary of State La Follette resigns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s longtime Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette abruptly resigned on Friday, saying he was leaving three months into his 11th consecutive term “to focus on my personal needs” after watching the office be stripped of its power over the past 50 years. Gov. Tony Evers appointed former Treasurer Sarah […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Quadruple murder trial begins for former NY police officer

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal jury in New York began hearing testimony in the murder trial of a former New York police officer accused of masterminding the killing of four people — one strangled to death with a zip tie and three others shot execution-style — over money in a drug operation. All four […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

North Carolina student in good condition after hit by Tesla

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina teenager who was struck by a car this week while departing a school bus in Halifax County is now in good condition, a hospital spokesperson said Friday. Tillman Mitchell, a 17-year-old student at the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister, had just exited the school bus and was walking […]
12 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Da...
Associated Press

New judge to oversee Trump grand jury investigations

A new judge is poised to assume oversight of grand jury investigations concerning former President Donald Trump, including the ongoing probe into classified documents found at his Florida estate. U.S. District Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg is being sworn in Friday as chief judge of the federal district court in Washington, D.C. That role will give […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
Man who hoped to kill Arab and Black people gets 20 years