Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Jim Gordon, famed session drummer who killed mother, dies

Mar 16, 2023, 6:52 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jim Gordon, the famed session drummer who backed Eric Clapton and The Beach Boys before being diagnosed with schizophrenia and going to prison for killing his mother, has died. He was 77.

Gordon died Monday at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday. It’s believed he died of natural causes, but the official cause will be determined by the Solano County coroner.

Gordon was the drummer in the blues-rock supergroup Derek and the Dominos, led by Clapton. He played on their 1970 double album “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs” and toured with them.

Gordon was credited with contributing the elegiac piano coda for “Layla.” The group’s keyboardist Bobby Whitlock later claimed Gordon took the piano melody from his then-girlfriend, singer Rita Coolidge, and didn’t give her credit.

Coolidge wrote in her 2016 memoir “Delta Lady” that the song was called “Time” when she and Gordon wrote it. They played it for Clapton when they went to England to record with him.

“I was infuriated,” Coolidge wrote. “What they’d clearly done was take the song Jim and I had written, jettisoned the lyrics, and tacked it on to the end of Eric’s song. It was almost the same arrangement.”

Coolidge said she took solace in the fact that Gordon’s song royalties went to his daughter, Amy.

Gordon can be heard on George Harrison’s first post-Beatles album “All Things Must Pass,” The Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds” album, and Steely Dan’s 1974 song “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number.”

He also worked with Joan Baez, Jackson Browne, The Byrds, Judy Collins, Alice Cooper, Crosby Stills & Nash, Delaney & Bonnie, Neil Diamond, Art Garfunkel, Merle Haggard, Hall & Oates, Carole King, Harry Nilsson, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Barbra Streisand, among others.

Gordon’s mental health eventually declined.

In 1970, Gordon was part of Joe Cocker’s famed “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” tour, along with Coolidge, then a backup singer before going on to a successful solo career.

She wrote in her memoir that one night in a hotel hallway, Gordon hit her in the eye “so hard that I was lifted off the floor and slammed against the wall on the other side of the hallway.” She was briefly knocked unconscious.

With two weeks left of the tour, Coolidge performed with a black eye. She didn’t file battery charges against Gordon but did sign a restraining order, and their relationship ended.

In June 1983, he attacked his 71-year-old mother, Osa Gordon, with a hammer and then fatally stabbed her with a butcher knife. He claimed that a voice told him to do it.

It wasn’t until after his arrest for second-degree murder that Gordon was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Gordon was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole. However, he was denied parole several times after not attending any of the hearings and remained in prison until his death.

Born James Beck Gordon on July 14, 1945, in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, he began his professional career at age 17, backing The Everly Brothers.

Gordon was a member of The Wrecking Crew, a famed group of Los Angeles-based session musicians who played on hundreds of hits in the 1960s and ’70s.

He was a protégé of drum legend Hal Blaine.

“When I didn’t have the time, I recommended Jim,” Blaine told Rolling Stone in 1985. “He was one hell of a drummer. I thought he was one of the real comers.”

United States News

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)...
Associated Press

BNSF trains derail in Arizona, Washington; no injuries

Two BNSF trains derailed in separate incidents in Arizona and Washington state on Thursday, with the latter spilling diesel fuel.
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Oregon halts electric vehicle rebates due to demand, money

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will temporarily suspend rebates for buying or leasing an electric vehicle for a year starting in May because too many people are applying and the program is running out of money, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday. A growing number of Oregonians are buying or leasing electric vehicles, with over 60,600 registered […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Southern California jailbreak mastermind convicted

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — An inmate who organized a daring, elaborate Southern California jailbreak in 2016 was found guilty Thursday of the escape but acquitted of kidnapping a taxi driver while on the run, authorities said. Jurors in Orange County Superior Court also convicted Hossein Nayeri, 44, of Newport Beach of stealing a van […]
19 hours ago
In these undated photos provided by the Penitas Police Department, from left are sisters Maritza Ri...
Associated Press

Daughter of 1 of 3 missing women in Mexico hasn’t lost hope

PEÑITAS, Texas (AP) — The daughter of one of two sisters from Texas who went missing in Mexico along with their friend three weeks ago while traveling to a flea market says she hasn’t lost hope that they’ll be located. “We are waiting for them to come back home,” Maria Guadalupe Ramirez, 27, told KRGV-TV […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The director of a Mississippi nonprofit organization pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to stealing government funds intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S., court documents show. Christi Webb, director of the north Mississippi-based Family Resource Center, appeared before U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves […]
19 hours ago
State Sen. Katy Duhigg, top right, D-Albuquerque, guides an hours-long debate on a bill that would ...
Associated Press

New Mexico gov. signs bill overriding local abortion bans

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor signed an abortion-rights bill Thursday that overrides local ordinances aimed at limiting access to abortion procedures and medications. Reproductive health clinics in New Mexico offer abortion procedures to patients from states, including Texas, with strict abortion bans. The new law also aims to ensure access to gender […]
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Jim Gordon, famed session drummer who killed mother, dies