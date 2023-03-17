Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Oregon halts electric vehicle rebates due to demand, money

Mar 16, 2023, 5:33 PM | Updated: 5:50 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will temporarily suspend rebates for buying or leasing an electric vehicle for a year starting in May because too many people are applying and the program is running out of money, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday.

A growing number of Oregonians are buying or leasing electric vehicles, with over 60,600 registered in the state.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday the suspension of the Clean Vehicle Rebate Program that has disbursed more than $71 million over five years to help people buy or lease roughly 25,000 of those vehicles. A fifth of the rebates went to low- and moderate-income households, state data shows.

Since the end of 2018, the state has offered two cash rebates for Oregon drivers who buy or lease electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids under $50,000. The standard rebate of up to $2,500 is available regardless of income and can be received at participating dealers. The “charge ahead” rebate of $5,000 is aimed at low- or moderate-income households and must be accessed via a mail-in application. The two rebates can be combined for up to $7,500 cash back.

“Even though we’re announcing a temporary suspension, it really shows the program is a victim of our own success,” Rachel Sakata, senior air quality planner with the environmental quality department. “We’re one of the top states in the nation in terms of the percentage of EV sales.”

Oregon’s Department of Transportation estimates that people will be driving 1.5 million electric vehicles in the state by 2035. About 3.2 million passenger vehicles are registered in Oregon today.

Since the end of 2018, the state has offered two cash rebates for Oregon drivers who buy or lease electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids under $50,000. The standard rebate of up to $2,500 is available regardless of income and can be received at participating dealers. The “charge ahead” rebate of $5,000 is aimed at low- or moderate-income households and must be accessed via a mail-in application. The two rebates can be combined for up to $7,500 cash back.

United States News

Associated Press

Southern California jailbreak mastermind convicted

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — An inmate who organized a daring, elaborate Southern California jailbreak in 2016 was found guilty Thursday of the escape but acquitted of kidnapping a taxi driver while on the run, authorities said. Jurors in Orange County Superior Court also convicted Hossein Nayeri, 44, of Newport Beach of stealing a van […]
18 hours ago
In these undated photos provided by the Penitas Police Department, from left are sisters Maritza Ri...
Associated Press

Daughter of 1 of 3 missing women in Mexico hasn’t lost hope

PEÑITAS, Texas (AP) — The daughter of one of two sisters from Texas who went missing in Mexico along with their friend three weeks ago while traveling to a flea market says she hasn’t lost hope that they’ll be located. “We are waiting for them to come back home,” Maria Guadalupe Ramirez, 27, told KRGV-TV […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The director of a Mississippi nonprofit organization pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to stealing government funds intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S., court documents show. Christi Webb, director of the north Mississippi-based Family Resource Center, appeared before U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves […]
18 hours ago
State Sen. Katy Duhigg, top right, D-Albuquerque, guides an hours-long debate on a bill that would ...
Associated Press

New Mexico gov. signs bill overriding local abortion bans

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor signed an abortion-rights bill Thursday that overrides local ordinances aimed at limiting access to abortion procedures and medications. Reproductive health clinics in New Mexico offer abortion procedures to patients from states, including Texas, with strict abortion bans. The new law also aims to ensure access to gender […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

California to overhaul San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California to transform prison with death row legacy The infamous state prison on San Francisco Bay that has been home to the largest death row population in the United States will be transformed into a lockup where less-dangerous prisoners will receive education, training and rehabilitation, California officials announced Thursday. The nearly […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

What’s next for Alaska’s Willow oil project? AP explains

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration’s approval earlier this week of the largest new oil project in years on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope was immediately met by lawsuits seeking to stop the Willow project. Lawsuits filed by environmental groups and an Alaska Native organization seek to overturn Monday’s approval of three drill sites and […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Oregon halts electric vehicle rebates due to demand, money