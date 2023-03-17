Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

2 Valley freeway closures to impact travel this weekend

Mar 17, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 7:58 am
(Arizona Department of Transportation Flickr Photo)...
(Arizona Department of Transportation Flickr Photo)
(Arizona Department of Transportation Flickr Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Valley drivers should plan ahead for detours and delays this weekend caused by two freeway closures and swarms of Swifties.

In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to I-17, I-17 ramps to Loop 101 and southbound I-17 on-ramps at Jomax and Happy Valley roads will be closed during that time.

In the East Valley, eastbound US 60 will be closed between McClintock and Country Club drives from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The northbound and southbound Loop 101 ramps to eastbound US 60 and eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mill Avenue and Rural Road will all be closed during that time.

RELATED STORIES

In addition, motorists should expect heavier-than-normal traffic and freeway ramp restrictions near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, aka Swift City, with superstar Taylor Swift playing sold-out concerts Friday and Saturday night.

Further west, westbound Interstate 10 will be narrowed to one lane starting 2 miles east of Watson Road and ending 1 mile west of Miller Road from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

his photo provided by Arizona Department of Transportation shows a rock slide that shut down Highwa...
Associated Press

Sedona area mopping up after storm triggers flooding

Residents and tourists in northern Arizona tried to return to business as usual after evacuation orders triggered by rain and flooding were lifted Thursday morning.
8 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Griselda Zetino

Complaints of ‘inappropriate lessons’ reported to Arizona Empower Hotline being investigated

An investigation into half a dozen complaints is underway following the launch of the Arizona Empower Hotline early last week.
8 hours ago
(Getty Images, Facebook Photo/Boots in the Park)...
KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for March 17-19

From Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert to the Arizona Tennis Classic, there'll be a lot to do around the Valley this weekend. 
8 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Scottsdale officer indicted on felony charges from November crash

A Scottsdale police officer was indicted March 1 on felony charges of aggravated assault and endangerment from a crash in November that resulted in injuries.
8 hours ago
Michael Michel (MCSO Photo)...
KTAR.com

Buckeye police make second arrest in murder of 15-year-old boy

Buckeye police announced Thursday they have arrested a second suspect in the murder of a 15-year-old boy that occurred in late January.
1 day ago
(Facebook Photo/Avondale AZ Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old with dementia last seen in Avondale

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for a 75-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia who was last seen in Avondale. 
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
2 Valley freeway closures to impact travel this weekend