2 Valley freeway closures to impact travel this weekend

PHOENIX — Valley drivers should plan ahead for detours and delays this weekend caused by two freeway closures and swarms of Swifties.

In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to I-17, I-17 ramps to Loop 101 and southbound I-17 on-ramps at Jomax and Happy Valley roads will be closed during that time.

In the East Valley, eastbound US 60 will be closed between McClintock and Country Club drives from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

🚧 I-17 SB closed between Pinnacle Peak & Union Hills.

🚧 US 60 EB closed between McClintock & Country Club.

🚧 I-10 WB narrowed between Riggs & Gila River Bridge.

🚧 I-10 WB narrowed between SR 85 & Verrado. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/xHFBw3Mutk pic.twitter.com/Zm2o96itZ6 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 17, 2023

The northbound and southbound Loop 101 ramps to eastbound US 60 and eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mill Avenue and Rural Road will all be closed during that time.

In addition, motorists should expect heavier-than-normal traffic and freeway ramp restrictions near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, aka Swift City, with superstar Taylor Swift playing sold-out concerts Friday and Saturday night.

Further west, westbound Interstate 10 will be narrowed to one lane starting 2 miles east of Watson Road and ending 1 mile west of Miller Road from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.