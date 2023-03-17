Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Sister of 2002 murder victim wants Gov. Hobbs to follow law, carry out death penalty

Mar 17, 2023, 9:11 AM | Updated: 9:15 am
(Photo by Getty Images)...
(Photo by Getty Images)
(Photo by Getty Images)
SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The sister of a 2002 murder victim is speaking out against Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ decision to halt death penalty executions, claiming the governor is violating one law while attempting to ensure the validity of another.

“What [Hobbs] did was vow that under her administration, an execution would not occur until she has confidence that the state was not violating the law,” Karen Price told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Thursday.

“But ironically, in ensuring that one law was not violated, she effectively is violating another law.”

Aaron Gunches is on death row after pleading guilty in 2004 to murdering Price’s brother, Ted Price. Gunches was sentenced to death in 2008 and again in 2013 after the Arizona Supreme Court found an error in the first sentencing proceeding.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier this month, the state’s high court issued an execution warrant for Gunches for April 6, but Hobbs said the state has no intention of carrying it out.

“Some of the misconceptions are that the governor has said that she’s pausing executions,” Price said.

“But in the case of Gunches, she hasn’t paused the execution because that would infer that there’s some date on which she intends to execute him, and that has not occurred.”

Hobbs maintains that the warrant only “authorizes” the execution but “does not require it.”

Price submitted a petition for special action last week asking the Arizona Supreme Court to direct Hobbs to carry out the execution warrant.

“We were shocked when Hobbs just unilaterally said, ‘I’m not going to execute this man,'” she said.

For Price and her family, seeing the execution carried out is about seeing it through to the end.

“It’s not the same as if you lose your father to cancer or your sister to a heart attack … because even though the murder is a single point in time, the aftermath continues until the final sentence is carried, out and that’s what my family wants — finality,” Price said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Pollack Apache Center, home of the former Food City. (City of Tempe Photo)...
KTAR.com

Tempe reaches out to developers to remake old store into affordable housing

City leaders in Tempe are taking the old and plan to make new affordable housing opportunities along a corridor near Arizona State University.
12 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@PHXSkyHarbor)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport bracing for busy weekend of spring break travel

Here are some tips from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on how to manage a busy spring break travel weekend.
12 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run collision in Phoenix on Friday morning, authorities said.
12 hours ago
his photo provided by Arizona Department of Transportation shows a rock slide that shut down Highwa...
Associated Press

Sedona area mopping up after storm triggers flooding

Residents and tourists in northern Arizona tried to return to business as usual after evacuation orders triggered by rain and flooding were lifted Thursday morning.
12 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Griselda Zetino

Complaints of ‘inappropriate lessons’ reported to Arizona Empower Hotline being investigated

An investigation into half a dozen complaints is underway following the launch of the Arizona Empower Hotline early last week.
12 hours ago
(Arizona Department of Transportation Flickr Photo)...
KTAR.com

2 Valley freeway closures to impact travel this weekend

Valley drivers should plan ahead for detours and delays this weekend caused by two freeway closures and swarms of Swifties.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Sister of 2002 murder victim wants Gov. Hobbs to follow law, carry out death penalty