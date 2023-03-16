Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Howard paid visit by VP Harris in 1st NCAA tourney since ’92

Mar 16, 2023, 3:29 PM
Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff watch during the second half of a first-rou...
Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff watch during the second half of a first-round college basketball game between Howard and Kansas in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The first appearance for Howard University in the NCAA Tournament since 1992 included a visit by one of the school’s most prominent alums.

Vice President Kamala Harris watched Howard’s 96-68 met with the team afterward.

As supporters in the hallway chanted “H-U, you know!” players trickled into the locker room. Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, walked in a few minutes later.

“You played hard. You played to the very last second. You made all us Bisons proud,” Harris said, according to the press pool account of her address of the players. “You are smart. You are disciplined. You put everything you had into the game. You guys did not stop, and that is so inspiring. So you keep playing with chin up and shoulders back because you showed the world who Bison are.”

Harris, who graduated in 1986 from the historically Black university in the nation’s capitol city, said she has heard alumni all over the world talking about their pride in the team.

“So I know you may not be feeling great right now, OK, but know who you are,” Harris said. “You are excellence. You are hard work. You are powerful, and you are winners.”

The players were subdued after the end of their season but still able to recognize the significance of meeting Harris.

“It’s amazing to know we have people of such power that are affiliated with us and supporting us at the same time,” freshman forward Shy Odom said.

When Harris was shown on the video board during the game, the boos — Kansas and Iowa are Republican-leaning states, after all — outweighed the applause.

Wearing their Black History Month jerseys with green trim and a red script “The Mecca” on the front — in reference to Howard’s nickname as the country’s most prominent historically Black university — the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Bison took the court with plenty of confidence.

“I just love how they have grown as people and have become better men over the course of this season,” coach Kenny Blakeney said. “That’s a victory no one can take away from us. I’m thrilled that we were able to represent Howard University in a classy way that honored so many people before us.”

This was just the third NCAA Tournament appearance in program history for Howard.

“We have had a lot of games on national TV,” Blakeney said, “but certainly being in the NCAA Tournament there are more eyes and visibility on you, which is amazing because we have a chance to talk about our university as one of the greatest on the face of this planet.”

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

United States News

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)...
Associated Press

BNSF trains derail in Arizona, Washington; no injuries

Two BNSF trains derailed in separate incidents in Arizona and Washington state on Thursday, with the latter spilling diesel fuel.
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Oregon halts electric vehicle rebates due to demand, money

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will temporarily suspend rebates for buying or leasing an electric vehicle for a year starting in May because too many people are applying and the program is running out of money, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday. A growing number of Oregonians are buying or leasing electric vehicles, with over 60,600 registered […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Southern California jailbreak mastermind convicted

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — An inmate who organized a daring, elaborate Southern California jailbreak in 2016 was found guilty Thursday of the escape but acquitted of kidnapping a taxi driver while on the run, authorities said. Jurors in Orange County Superior Court also convicted Hossein Nayeri, 44, of Newport Beach of stealing a van […]
19 hours ago
In these undated photos provided by the Penitas Police Department, from left are sisters Maritza Ri...
Associated Press

Daughter of 1 of 3 missing women in Mexico hasn’t lost hope

PEÑITAS, Texas (AP) — The daughter of one of two sisters from Texas who went missing in Mexico along with their friend three weeks ago while traveling to a flea market says she hasn’t lost hope that they’ll be located. “We are waiting for them to come back home,” Maria Guadalupe Ramirez, 27, told KRGV-TV […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The director of a Mississippi nonprofit organization pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to stealing government funds intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S., court documents show. Christi Webb, director of the north Mississippi-based Family Resource Center, appeared before U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves […]
19 hours ago
State Sen. Katy Duhigg, top right, D-Albuquerque, guides an hours-long debate on a bill that would ...
Associated Press

New Mexico gov. signs bill overriding local abortion bans

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor signed an abortion-rights bill Thursday that overrides local ordinances aimed at limiting access to abortion procedures and medications. Reproductive health clinics in New Mexico offer abortion procedures to patients from states, including Texas, with strict abortion bans. The new law also aims to ensure access to gender […]
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Howard paid visit by VP Harris in 1st NCAA tourney since ’92