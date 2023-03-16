Lottery ticket sold at West Valley Walmart hits $1.5M jackpot

PHOENIX – There’s a new millionaire in town.

One extra lucky player won twice on a single Triple Twist ticket sold in Surprise, including the $1.53 million jackpot.

And for icing on the cake, the entry won a separate prize of $2,000, which is the game’s top payout other than the jackpot.

The ticket purchased at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Greenway and Rems roads matched all six numbers — 1, 18, 19, 30, 32 and 42 – in Wednesday’s drawing.

Triple Twist is a daily Arizona Lottery draw game. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 5,245,786. The top prize resets to $200,000 after a jackpot win.

Tickets cost $2 and are at sold more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers statewide.

Each entry provides three chances to win. Players can select their own numbers or use the quick pick option for one line. The computer randomly selects two additional lines.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.