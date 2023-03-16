Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Lottery ticket sold at West Valley Walmart hits $1.5M jackpot

Mar 16, 2023, 4:00 PM
(YouTube Screenshot/Arizona Lottery)...
(YouTube Screenshot/Arizona Lottery)
(YouTube Screenshot/Arizona Lottery)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – There’s a new millionaire in town.

One extra lucky player won twice on a single Triple Twist ticket sold in Surprise, including the $1.53 million jackpot.

And for icing on the cake, the entry won a separate prize of $2,000, which is the game’s top payout other than the jackpot.

The ticket purchased at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Greenway and Rems roads matched all six numbers — 1, 18, 19, 30, 32 and 42 – in Wednesday’s drawing.

Triple Twist is a daily Arizona Lottery draw game. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 5,245,786. The top prize resets to $200,000 after a jackpot win.

RELATED STORIES

Tickets cost $2 and are at sold more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers statewide.

Each entry provides three chances to win. Players can select their own numbers or use the quick pick option for one line. The computer randomly selects two additional lines.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Avondale AZ Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old with dementia last seen in Avondale

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for a 75-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia who was last seen in Avondale. 
19 hours ago
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)...
Associated Press

BNSF trains derail in Arizona, Washington; no injuries

Two BNSF trains derailed in separate incidents in Arizona and Washington state on Thursday, with the latter spilling diesel fuel.
19 hours ago
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremon...
KTAR.com

West Valley drivers advised to plan on busy traffic around Taylor Swift concerts

Global superstar Taylor Swift is coming to State Farm Stadium in the West Valley for performances on Friday and Saturday nights, which may result in traffic not moving so swiftly before and after the concerts.
19 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Kevin Robinson For Phoenix City Council)...
Kevin Stone

Kevin Robinson says his police experience will benefit Phoenix City Council

Newly elected Kevin Robinson said Thursday his “lived experience” as a police officer will benefit the Phoenix City Council when he takes office next month.
19 hours ago
(Photos by Ethan Miller and Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks schedule one-night show at Chase Field in Phoenix

Two legends of rock and roll will share the stage in Phoenix later this year when Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks perform a one-night show at Chase Field.
19 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

3 teenagers die, 1 injured after car crashes near Mesa intersection

Three teenagers were killed and another injured Wednesday night in a single-car wreck on a rainy street in Mesa, authorities said.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Lottery ticket sold at West Valley Walmart hits $1.5M jackpot