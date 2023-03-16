Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word

Mar 16, 2023, 1:20 PM
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsof...
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft is infusing generative AI tools into its Office software, including Word, Excel and Outlook emails. The company said Thursday, March 16, 2023 the new feature, named Copilot, is a processing engine that will allow users to do things like summarize long emails, draft stories in Word and animate slides in PowerPoint. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft is infusing artificial intelligence tools into its Office software, including Word, Excel and Outlook emails.

The company said Thursday the new feature, named Copilot, is a processing engine that will allow users to do things like summarize long emails, draft stories in Word and animate slides in PowerPoint.

Microsoft is marketing the feature as a tool that will allow workers to be more productive by freeing up time they usually spend in their inbox, or allowing them to more easily analyze trends in Excel.

The tech giant based in Redmond, Washington, will also add a chat function called Business Chat, which resembles the popular ChatGPT. It takes commands and carries out actions — like summarizing an email about a particular project to co-workers — using user data.

“Today marks the next major step in the evolution of how we interact with computing, which will fundamentally change the way we work and unlock a new wave of productivity growth,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.

Mattel, Instacart and other companies have also been integrating generative AI tools like ChatGPT and the image generator Dall-E to come up with ideas for new toy cars and answer customers’ food questions.

Microsoft rival Google said this week it is integrating generative AI tools into its own Workspace applications, such as Google Docs, Gmail and Slides. Google says it will be rolling out the features to its “trusted testers on a rolling basis throughout the year.”

Microsoft spokesperson Jessica Dash said the new Office features are currently only available for 20 enterprise customers. It will roll it out for more enterprise customers over the coming months.

The announcement came two days latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-4.

United States News

FILE - This photo provided by the Alaska Volcano Observatory/U.S. Geological Survey shows the Tanag...
Associated Press

Alaska volcanoes now pose lower threat, after quakes slow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Diminished earthquake activity led authorities Thursday to reduce the warning levels at two volcanoes on an uninhabited island in Alaska’s Aleutian chain because of the decreased potential for eruptions. The Alaska Volcano Observatory lowered the warning level to “Advisory” status from “Watch” for both Tanaga and Takawangha volcanoes on remote Tanaga […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Man arrested in deadly shooting outside Indianapolis mall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday in a January shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall that killed a teenager and injured a man. Homicide detectives arrested Clyde Johnson, 19, two days after an arrest warrant was issued charging him with voluntary manslaughter and battery in the shooting. His initial court hearing on […]
13 hours ago
FILE - A shoulder patch is displayed on a Baltimore Police Department officer on March 31, 2016, in...
Associated Press

Two Baltimore police officers indicted on unrelated charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two veteran Baltimore police officers are facing criminal indictments stemming from separate and unrelated allegations, city officials said Thursday. One officer is accused of sexual harassment and the other allegedly got drunk and belligerent at a Baltimore bar, assaulted two women and pulled a gun while refusing to pay his tab. State’s […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Why TikTok’s security risks keep raising fears

TikTok is once again fending off claims that its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, would share user data from its popular video-sharing app with the Chinese government, or push propaganda and misinformation on its behalf. China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday accused the United States itself of spreading disinformation about TikTok’s potential security risks following a report […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

New Hampshire Senate passes GOP-backed parents’ rights bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A “parents’ bill of rights” that critics say is designed to target transgender youth passed New Hampshire’s Republican-led Senate on Thursday. Much of the debate among lawmakers focused on provisions to require school officials, when asked by parents, to disclose that a child is using a different name or being referred […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Army investigating soldier’s death at Texas military post

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — The U.S. military is investigating the death of a soldier at a Texas Army post that in recent years has struggled with homicide, suicide and sexual assault among its troops. Fort Hood officials said Wednesday that Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz, a combat engineer who spent 15 months with the 1st […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word