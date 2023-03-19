PHOENIX – Country music stars Andy Grammer and Chris Lane and alt-pop band Walk the Moon highlight the inaugural Bases and Brews Music Fest in the West Valley this weekend.

The three-day family-friendly festival at Surprise’s Mark Coronado Park features 40 carnival rides, ax throwing, an interactive circus show with a baseball-themed focus and food, according to a press release.

Times vary, with Friday set to run 4 p.m.-midnight, Saturday 10 a.m.-midnight and Sunday 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Headlining musical artists are coming to Surprise! We're only 2 weeks away from @andygrammer @iamchrislane @walkthemoon and @lovelytheband taking the stage at our #basesandbrewsfest 🎉 Don't miss out and get your tickets now at https://t.co/LxhNabx3Xe 🎶 pic.twitter.com/hCwMiy5oE1 — City of Surprise (@AZSurprise) March 10, 2023

Daily general admission to the event near Bullard Avenue and Bell Road costs $30 for ages 13 and older; $20 for ages 5-12 and children 4 and younger get in for free.

VIP packages are priced at $150. That level offers front-stage viewing, a private bar, private restroom and snacks and alcoholic beverages.

Admission does not include a seat on the rides – those tickets per ride or an all-day pass must be purchased separately. A wristband for unlimited rides are $32 in advance and $37 on the day of attendance.

Grammer and Lane take the stage Saturday; Walk the Moon closes the fest Sunday with indie pop’s lovelytheband.

The multiplatinum-selling singer/songwriter Grammer is best known for hits “Keep Your Head Up,” “Honey, I’m Good,” “Fresh Eyes,” and “Don’t Give Up on Me.”

Lane has made the charts with “Fix,” “Take Back Home Girl,” and “I Don’t Know About You.”

Walk the Moon, led by singer Nicholas Petriccia, took a step toward fame with the singles “Ana Sun” followed by the bouncy “Shut Up and Dance.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.