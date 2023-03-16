Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Banks said to be working on rescue plan for First Republic

Mar 16, 2023, 11:35 AM
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's branches ...
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's branches in the Financial District of Manhattan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher in midday trading after erasing an earlier loss of nearly that much following reports that First Republic Bank could receive financial assistance or sell itself to another bank. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some of America’s largest banks are working on a rescue package for First Republic Bank, according to several media reports.

First Republic Bank’s stock began to falter as customers began pulling their deposits out. But it was up more than 6% Thursday after reports of the recue package surfaced.

The news comes after the collapse last week of Washington Mutual in 2008.

The shuttering of Silicon Valley Bank Friday and of New York-based revived bad memories of the financial crisis that plunged the United States into the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

Over the weekend the restore public confidence in the banking system, moved to protect all the banks’ deposits, even those that exceeded the FDIC’s $250,000 limit per individual account.

Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase are in discussions to deposit billions of their own money to help shore up First Republic Bank, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited anonymous sources. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, U.S. Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group are also said to be involved.

Each participating bank is expected to contribute differing amounts, but they are all likely to contribute at least $1 billion each, the Journal said.

The plan, which could be announced Thursday, has been discussed with officials and regulators in Washington, the Journal said. Details are still being hammered out though.

The White House had no comment Thursday on the reports of the rescue package for San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, which has more than $200 billion in assets.

United States News

FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves describes the state's economic progress during his State of the ...
Associated Press

Mississippi governor OKs longer postpartum Medicaid coverage

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation Thursday to solidify a full year of Medicaid coverage for women after they give birth, saying it’s part of a “new pro-life agenda” to help mothers now that abortion access is restricted. Mississippi usually allows two months of postpartum Medicaid coverage. The state has […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Michigan adds LGBTQ protections to anti-discrimination law

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday codifying LGBTQ protections into the state’s civil rights law, permanently outlawing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state. The legislation follows a state Supreme Court ruling last year that the Michigan’s Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which outlaws discrimination […]
15 hours ago
A dead humpback whale lies on the beach in Seaside Park, N.J., on March 2, 2023. Republican Congres...
Associated Press

GOP congressmen: Halt offshore wind, probe whale deaths

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Republican congressmen called Thursday for a halt to all offshore wind power projects amid a spate of whale deaths on the U.S. East Coast in what was likely the beginning of an expected investigation by the GOP-controlled House into the Biden administration’s clean energy plans. Reps. Jeff Van Drew and Christopher […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are seen hanging in a drying room at a fa...
Associated Press

NY cannabis agencies sued by medical marijuana providers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A coalition that includes some of New York’s medical marijuana companies sued state cannabis regulators Thursday in an effort to open up licensing to all retail dispensary applicants immediately. The lawsuit, filed in state court in Albany, claims that state cannabis regulators exceeded their legal authority when they opened the initial […]
15 hours ago
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows Larry Earvin, a ...
Associated Press

Illinois prison guard gets 20 years for inmate beating death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A former state corrections officer was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in federal prison for his role in the beating death of a prison inmate in May 2018. Alex Banta, 31, of Quincy was “caught up in the culture” of silence surrounding physically assaulting inmates but there was no excuse […]
15 hours ago
Security guards let individuals enter the Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif....
Associated Press

Fed lent $300B in emergency funds to banks in the past week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cash-short banks have borrowed about $300 billion in emergency funding from the Federal Reserve in the past week, the Fed announced Thursday. Nearly half the money — $143 billion — went to holding companies for two major banks that failed over the past week, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, triggering widespread […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Banks said to be working on rescue plan for First Republic