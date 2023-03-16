Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

BNSF trains derail in Washington, Arizona; no injuries

Mar 16, 2023, 10:49 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — Two BNSF trains derailed in separate incidents in Arizona and Washington state on Thursday, with the latter spilling diesel fuel on tribal land along Puget Sound.

There were no injuries reported. It wasn’t clear what caused either derailment.

The derailment in Washington occurred on a berm along Padilla Bay, on the Swinomish tribal reservation near Anacortes. Most of 5,000 gallons (nearly 19,000 liters) of spilled diesel fuel leaked on the land side of the berm rather than toward the water, according to the state Ecology Department.

State, tribal and contract cleanup teams were responding and working to remove the remaining fuel from two locomotives that derailed before righting them. A hazmat team from a nearby oil refinery was also available to provide additional spill response equipment.

The derailment in western Arizona, near the state’s border with California and Nevada, involved a train carrying corn syrup. A spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Anita Mortensen, said that she was not aware of any spills or leaks.

The derailments came Alabama and other states.

The U.S. averages about three train derailments per day, according to federal data, but relatively few create disasters.

Last month, a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border, igniting a fire and causing hundreds of people to be evacuated.

Officials seeking to avoid an uncontrolled blast intentionally released and burned toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke high into the sky. That left people questioning the potential health impacts even as authorities maintained they were doing their best to protect people.

United States News

FILE - Pakistani climate justice advocate Ayisha Siddiqa reads a poem she wrote during an intergene...
Associated Press

UN announces new advisers to bolster young voices on climate

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres named seven young climate leaders Thursday to be his Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change, underlining the role of youth advocates in climate action. They include advocates, tribal land defenders, educators, and activists and will serve through the end of next year. They’re the second-ever group of climate youth advisers, […]
11 hours ago
This image released by Focus Features shows Willem Dafoe in a scene from "Inside." (Wolfgang Ennenb...
Associated Press

Dafoe’s ‘Inside’ asks how art helps us escape isolation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Willem Dafoe has said that, for him, the process of making a movie always eclipses the finished product. But after more than 130 film credits, the 67-year-old actor has finally found a project whose final form is on par with the experience of creating it. “When I watch this movie, I […]
11 hours ago
This photo provided by the California Strawberry Commission shows a flooded Pajaro River area in Pa...
Associated Press

California storms flood strawberry farms, others in valley

As river water gushed through a broken levee, thousands of people in a California farming town were forced to evacuate as their homes were flooded and businesses destroyed. Yet another potential casualty of the powerful rainstorms that drenched coastal California: hundreds of acres of fresh strawberries slated for America’s supermarket shelves this summer. Industry experts […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in the House Chamber, Feb. 6...
Associated Press

Tennessee eyes 18+ gun-carry age with court or Capitol deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two years after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee led the charge to allow residents 21 and older to carry handguns in public without a permit, younger adults could soon have the same privilege, with or without the governor’s signoff. A gun rights group sued after the law was passed in 2021, arguing […]
11 hours ago
This undated photo provided by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shows Great White Shark Turbo. The ...
Associated Press

Researchers document 55 more white sharks in Cape Cod waters

The scientific nonprofit that tracks the white shark population in Cape Cod waters identified 55 sharks never before documented in the area during its most recent research season, but experts say that’s no reason for tourists who flock to the vacation hotpsot every summer to be afraid of going in the water. The Atlantic White […]
11 hours ago
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawre...
Associated Press

Oklahoman pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing three people, including a woman whose heart was cut from her body, weeks after being released from prison as part of a mass commutation effort. Lawrence Paul Anderson, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Grady County District […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
BNSF trains derail in Washington, Arizona; no injuries