PHOENIX – Three teenagers were killed and another injured Wednesday night in a single-car wreck on a rainy street in Mesa, authorities said.

Two of the four girls, the driver and front-seat passenger, died at the scene near Ellsworth and Guadalupe roads, the Mesa Police Department said. A passenger in the back seat died at the hospital while the other suffered minor injuries.

The four girls, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were found trapped inside a blue Mustang beneath a light pole after crashing around 9 p.m., police said.

The car was heading eastbound on Guadalupe Road when the driver changed lanes and lost control, going over the curb into a landscaped area, according to police.

The car struck a landscape boulder that then smashed into the light pole, causing it to fall over onto the vehicle.

Police said several callers reported the crash and that initially it was believed multiple vehicles were involved.

Preliminary evidence pointed to speed and weather as primary causes of the wreck, police said.

The intersection was closed for hours for the investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.