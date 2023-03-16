Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Oklahoman pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one

Mar 16, 2023, 9:10 AM
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawre...
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawrence Paul Anderson. On Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Anderson was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing three people, including a woman whose heart was cut from her body, weeks after being released from prison as part of a mass commutation effort. He pleaded guilty Wednesday in Grady County District Court to three counts of murder and single counts of maiming and assault and battery. (Grady County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Grady County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing three people, including a woman whose heart was cut from her body, weeks after being released from prison as part of a mass commutation effort.

Lawrence Paul Anderson, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Grady County District Court to three counts of murder and single counts of maiming and assault and battery.

Anderson was sentenced to life without parole as part of a plea deal in which prosecutor Jason Hicks dropped plans to seek the death penalty at the request of the victims’ families.

“They don’t want a trial,” Hicks said at a news conference after the sentencing. “They don’t want to sit in a courtroom and listen to all the gory details of what happened to their loved ones.”

Investigators said Anderson broke into the home of Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, fatally stabbed her and cut out her heart, taking it to the home of his uncle and aunt, Leon Pye and Delsie Pye.

Anderson then cooked and tried to serve the heart to the Pyes, then fatally stabbed Leon Pye, 67, and his 4-year-old granddaughter, Kaeos Yates, and wounding his aunt, Delsie Pye, authorities said.

During sentencing Delsie Pye, 66, said she is heartbroken that a family member would commit such a crime.

Tasha Yates, the mother of Kaeos Yates, cursed Anderson before rushing out of the courtroom.

“Who kills a baby … who does that?” Yates yelled.

Anderson was released from prison less than a month before the February 2021 attacks after his 20-year prison sentence for drug-related crimes was commuted by Gov. Kevin Stitt following a recommendation from the state Pardon and Parole Board.

A grand jury investigation later found Anderson was wrongly placed on the commutation docket in August 2019 after the board in July 2019 rejected his commutation request, which under board rules require that he wait three years before reapplying.

The board later recommended commutation, which was approved by Stitt, following the second request.

Delsie Pye and the families of the victims have sued Stitt, the Pardon and Parole Board and others for federal civil rights violations related to Anderson’s release.

The lawsuit is pending, with all defendants having filed motions to dismiss the action.

United States News

Associated Press

N. Dakota high court upholds injunction against abortion ban

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. The ban was designed to take effect once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But a district judge had put it on hold this summer while the […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

University agrees to $14M settlement in wrestler’s death

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky university has agreed to a settlement of more than $14 million over the death of a student wrestler during practice, the institution said in a statement. The settlement reached Wednesday over the death of 20-year-old Grant Brace of Louisville, Tennessee, includes an agreement for the University of the Cumberlands […]
9 hours ago
Composer Stephen Sondheim appears at the premiere of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Stree...
Associated Press

Stephen Sondheim’s last musical finds a New York City stage

NEW YORK (AP) — The late Stephen Sondheim’s last stage musical — an adaptation of two films by Spanish surrealist director Luis Buñuel — will be given an off-Broadway stage this year, offering theatergoers a chance to see a new work by musical theater’s most venerated composer. “Here We Are” — once known as “Square […]
9 hours ago
Visitors walk toward Building 114, the S.T.A.R. Center, at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie Coun...
Associated Press

Prosecutor: Black man smothered to death at mental hospital

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Security camera footage from a state mental hospital shows a Black Virginia man who was handcuffed and shackled being pinned down by the deputies who are now facing second-degree murder charges in his death, a prosecutor said in court. Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill said during the seven deputies’ […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

U.S. Army parachute team member dies in training accident

HOMESTEAD, Florida (AP) — A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team has died after sustaining injuries during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida. Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen died Monday, the Army said in a news release. He joined the Golden Knights parachute team in 2020 and had […]
9 hours ago
FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
Associated Press

Jen Psaki enters TV’s weekend fray with show starting Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven months into her new television career, it’s clear that Jen Psaki didn’t sign with MSNBC to just dabble in the media. The former White House press secretary was up early Monday to appear on the 6 a.m. Eastern hour of “Morning Joe” and spoke to Lawrence O’Donnell on “Last Word” […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Oklahoman pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one